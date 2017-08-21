 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 First PROMO: Salman Khan Gives Us A Glimpse Of New Theme!

The first promo of the most awaited reality show Bigg Boss 11, was recently revealed by the makers. It has to be recalled that we had recently revealed about the new theme of the show, which is 'padosi (neighbourhood).

In the promo, Salman Khan gave us a glimpse of the new theme of the upcoming season. Read on to know more...

Bigg Boss 11 Promo Sharing the promo, Raj Nayak wrote, "Adding more fizz to your festive season! @BiggBoss with @BeingSalmanKhan. Presented by @iamappyfizz, Powered by @oppomobileindia @ColorsTV." Salman Khan Watering The Plants In the promo, Salman Khan is seen watering the plants and singing, "Gamle mein pani do gamla na sukhawo. Gamla jo sukhgaya tho plant mar jayege." An Old Man Shouts At Salman Khan The water drops into the tea of an old man, who gets furious and tells Salman, "Arae apne gamle ko paani do yaar, hamare yaha daily shower kyon khol dete ho." Neighbour Lady On the other hand, neighbour lady advises Salman to get married, so that she can help him in the daily chores. Salman Gives A Perfect Answer! He asks her as to why she is in such a hurry. He further adds that if she were single, then he would have married her! On hearing Salman's reply, the lady feels shy, and calls him, ‘besharam'. Salman Announces Salman adds, "Kabhi hojati hai nhok-jhok, kabhi banjate hai well-wisher. Tan tana tan tan tara, yeh hai Bigg Boss Season gyarah. Padosi arahe hai bajane barah, only on Bigg Boss Season gyarah." Regarding Salman’s Spontaneous Singing A source from the set was quoted as saying, "During the promo shoot Salman talks about different kinds of neighbours and while shooting, he suddenly surprised everyone by asking them if he could improvise the promo by adding a hint of his personality." The Source Added… "And soon after, he was singing! He added his own brand of humour to the sequences making it truly entertaining."

There were speculations that Bigg Boss might start from September 24, 2017. But, according to the recent reports, the show might start from October 1. Like last year, the show will be aired at 10 pm on weekdays, while on weekends it will be aired at 9 pm.

To accommodate Bigg Boss, the existing shows might either go off air or get a new time slot. Dil Se Dil Tak and Kasam that are being aired at 10 pm and 10.30 pm might take evening time slot, while Devanshi and Bhaagh Bakul Bhaagh will go off air.

Did you like Bigg Boss 11 promo? Are you excited for the show?