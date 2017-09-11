 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 First Task Details Revealed; Vikas Gupta Approached For The Show!

Bigg Boss makers are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting. The makers are revealing small secrets about the show, to keep up the excitement level among the audiences.

Recently, Bigg Boss 11 makers revealed a few promos that featured Salman Khan and his neighbours. The promos gave us a hint of the theme of the show. Read on to know more...

Promos, Theme & Task According to the latest report, the promos also give a hint on the first task of the show. Apparently, the first task is to keep an eye on the neighbours. First Task In The Bigg Boss House The celebrities and the common man will have to spy on each other and inform the Bigg Boss. If their neighbour gets to know their secret, then they lose! Vikas Gupta Approached For Bigg Boss 11? There are also reports that the Bigg Boss makers are in talks with Lost Boy Productions' Head, Vikas Gupta. It has to be recalled that Vikas made headlines because of the controversies with Parth Samthaan, who was part of Vikas' show, Kaisi Hai Yaariyan. Gauri, Vikas & Parth Controversy Gauri Arora, who has also been approached for Bigg Boss 11, had also hurled allegations against Parth and Vikas! Vikas Denies Being Approached For Bigg Boss! But, Vikas denied being approached for the reality show. He was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "I'm neither offered nor doing the show." Vikas Added.... "I'm launching two big shows very soon. You really think I'll leave my shows and get in that house? Out of the two, one show is for Viacom only."

Bigg Boss 11 will be launched on October 1. Are you excited for the show? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show....