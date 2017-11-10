 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Gauhar Khan Slams Hina Khan!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Hina Khan has managed to stay in news right from the beginning. Her controversial statements in the Bigg Boss house, have irked a few actresses, who lashed out at her on the social media.

Hina Khan and Arshi Khan's fight is nothing new in the Bigg Boss house. While Hina took a stand when nasty comments were made at Benafsha, she herself made a sarcastic remark on Arshi Khan. Hina had said that Arshi needs to tear off her clothes to get noticed in the outside world. This didn't go well with former Bigg Boss winner, Gauhar Khan.

Gauhar Khan Slams Hina Gauhar tweeted, "Ek ladki ki izzat ke liye Jung..Aur doosri ladki ki koi izzat nahi ??It's ok to discuss a girls conduct with others n judge? Kapde phaad ke kaam milega??Not suggestive?? Not derogatory?? Hmm yaar values ho toh sabke liye ek jaise ho!! Varna galat Sab hain!!" Gauhar Supported Shilpa This is not the first time that Gauhar has slammed Hina. Earlier too, Gauhar took to Twitter and expressed her disappointment over Hina Khan's remarks over Shilpa's English. Kishwer-Hina Initially, Hina Khan had also made a comment against ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Kishwer. This didn't go well with Kishwer, who also took to the social media to explain her situation (Kishwer had spit in Rishab's drinking water during a task) and even said that she is watching her! Hansika, Kushboo & Kriti Lash Out At Hina It has to be recalled that recently, Hansika Motwani, Kushboo, and Kriti Kharbanda (who had worked in South) slammed Hina when she insulted South industry and called South actresses ‘bulging'.

Whom do you support in the Bigg Boss 11 house? Hit the comment box to share your views...

Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan's Father Is Upset; Rocky Lashes Out At #HinaHaters - Is He Aiming At Arshi?