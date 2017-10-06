 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Gauhar Khan Takes A Dig At Hina Khan!

We all know about Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta's fight. Recently, the actress also got into an argument with Hina Khan in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

During a task, Shilpa Shinde was asked to read out the protocols of a task given to Arshi, Hina and Priyank. Shilpa was unable to read the details properly. Hina was not able to understand the task and took the rule book in her hand. She also started reading it out loudly.

This didn't go well with Shilpa! In a fit of anger, Hina was heard saying that her proficiency over English is better than Shilpa's. Hina futher said that if not well-versed, she shouldn't attempt trying the language!

Hina's attitude did not go well with ex-Bigg Boss winner, Gauhar Khan, who took to social media and wrote, "Kya padhna naa aana koi buri baat hai??? Agar aapko angrezi nahi aati are u uneducated ?? Hmmmmmmmm 👎."

It has to be recalled that Hina had also made a comment against ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Kishwer. This didn't go well with Kishwer, who also took to the social media to explain her situation (Kishwer had spit in Rishab's drinking water during a task) and even said that she is watching her!

Looks like Hina has already made a few enemies outside the house for her behaviour in the BB house!

Let's wait and watch what's more in store!