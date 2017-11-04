 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Gauri Arora Says Vikas Gupta Used Her As A Puppet & Tortured Her!

Parth Samthaan and Vikas Gupta controversy is known to all. It has to be recalled that Gauri Arora was dragged into the controversy. She had said that Vikas dragged her into the issue to take revenge.
Parth, Vikas and Gauri's controversy doesn't seem to end there. Now, Gauri has claimed that Vikas Gupta (who is currently in the Bigg Boss 11 house) had pressurised and tortured her! Read on to know more...
Gauri Thanks Vikas For Getting Her A Job!
In an interview to an entertainment website, Gauri says that Vikas Gupta approached her regarding a job. He had said that he is signing her for his company and his team will get in touch with her. Since she was desperate for some work, she thanked Vikas.
Gauri Adds…
After a couple of days, they called her to their company and she gave the audition. They even made her sign a contract. She had a doubt as she was made to sign a contract in Vikas' absence.
“You Don’t Deserve Anything”
Later, she gets a call from Vikas who says, "You are a transgender. You don't deserve anything. You won't be accepted by anyone except them."
Gauri Further Added…
When Gauri asked as to why they signed her, he said, "In order to make create some buzz, his team will get an article published in a leading daily about her affair with someone. They promised that no one's name will be mentioned."
Vikas Wanted To Create More Buzz!
But, there was another article, which gave hint towards Parth. When she asked about the same (without taking Parth's name), and how this would benefit him, he said, "I'll get justice. It will create more buzz and you'll get in some shows. I'll get 30 percent of whatever you make."
Gauri Doesn’t Want Negative Publicity!
Gauri claims that she doesn't want negative publicity and do not want to spoil an innocent's life. She even added that Vikas pressurised and tortured her. People even claim that she is doing all these for Bigg Boss!