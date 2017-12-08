 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Gauri Pradhan WINS HEARTS! Gauri Praises Hiten & His Friends; Rebukes Hina Khan!

During the latest luxury budget task, Bigg Boss tests the contestants' patience and will power. Bigg Boss asks the contestants to freeze, from time to time. As they freeze, one of the contestants' family members would visit the house.

In the previous episode, Shilpa Shinde's mother, Arshi Khan and Puneesh Sharma's father and Priyank's girlfriend visited the house. Read on to know what happens when Gauri Pradhan meets her husband, Hiten Tejwani...

Gauri Enters Bigg Boss 11 House As soon as Gauri enters the house, Akash rushes inside the house shouting for Hiten. Puneesh is also elated seeing Gauri. Just when he was about to hug Gauri, Bigg Boss freezes the contestants. Gauri Praises Puneesh & Shilpa Gauri greets Puneesh and tells him that he is playing well and thanks him for being there for Hiten. She meets Shilpa and praises her. She tells Shilpa, "Bahot accha kar rahi hai. Yahi ki youngest mom ho aap, intni bade bade bachoon ki," while Shilpa smiles. Gauri & Hiten’s Emotional Reunion She hugs Hiten and both of them share an emotional moment. She assures him that everyone in the family is good and praises him for playing the game so well. She kisses him and asks him to smile. Gauri Asks Vikas Not To Betray Hiten With His Masterstroke! Gauri hugs Vikas and calls him mastermind. She quips that he shouldn't betray Hiten with his masterstroke! Gauri Has No Problem With Arshi Flirting With Hiten! Gauri tells Arshi that she wanted to meet her. She adds that she doesn't have any problem with Arshi flirting with Hiten. She informs her that people are loving it! Gauri Disappointed With Akash She asks Akash as to what has happened to him! She adds, they (she and Hiten) were fond of him and his changed behaviour has disappointed her! Gauri Rebukes Hina She rebuked Hina Khan (although politely). She said, "I think he is playing really well. The message that I sent - 'Be a leader, not a follower' - was for Hiten and not for everyone to analyse it. It was a personal message." Hina Had Called Hiten ‘Spineless’ For the uninitiated, during the captaincy task, Hina lost her cool and lashed out at Hiten. She reminded him of her wife's message (be a leader and not a follower), and even called him spineless. Gauri Wins Hearts: Fans’ Tweets The fans loved the way Gauri handled the situation (in a dignified way)! Here are a few tweets: Akash sikchi‏: Well said @gpradhan7774 gauri pradhan to hina khan, hiten knows her wife's messege clearly @tentej #BB11 #BiggBoss11 #HitenTejwani #ShilpaShinde #VikasGupta. Shipra Saroha‏ "This is how dignified people react to shit thrown at them. Kudos to #GauriPradhan and my never ending respect to #HitenTejwani." @Madhu__1997 "Really @gpradhan7774 bahut hi jyada strong women hai... D way wo sbko encourage ki nd sbki dislike qualities boli really great.. lot of respect for you.. You r too lucky #HitenTejwani 😍😍😍 ... Bahut hi acha interaction tha...best couple and mad3 for each other 💓💕💕💗." @RoyAgnitri "Dis is d reason why I love #HitenTejwani n #GauriPradhan so much....Beautiful souls 😙😙😙❤❤." @suhaniyadu4 "Look arshi #Gauri ma'am is class! So mature, composed and adorable are they! This couple is made in heaven ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️@tentej #bb11 #Hitentejwani #Gauripradhan."

