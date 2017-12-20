Bigg Boss 11 FINALE DATE, REMAINING task ANNOUNCED and all you need to know! | FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 11 has managed to hit the headlines since the beginning because of the controversial contestants. The show also managed to enter the TRP chart.

Owing to the good ratings, the makers wanted to extend the show for a few more weeks. But looks like this is not going to happen! Read on to know the reasons...

Salman Has NO Dates For Bigg Boss As we revealed, the extension was dependent on the host, Salman Khan's dates! According to the report, Salman Khan has no dates to spare! Why Bigg Boss 11 Didn’t Get An Extension? A source was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "The plan was to continue till February with a few more wildcards, but Salman has another reality show lined up." Is Salman Khan The Reason Why Bigg Boss Didn’t Get An Extension? "The third season of Dus Ka Dum will air around May on Sony TV. He also has shoots in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for Race 3 so there will be no extension for Big Boss." Salman also has a couple of Bollywood films lined up. Is Rising Star The Reason Why Bigg Boss Didn’t Get An Extension? A new season of Rising Star is all set to hit the television screens soon. The second season of singing reality show will be launched on January 14, the same date when Bigg Boss 11 will have its finale. Bigg Boss 11 To Have A Grand Finale; Here’s The Reason Why The Show Didn’t Get An Extension… According to Bollywoodlife report, Rising Star will have an introductory episode (i.e., a glimpse of the contestants) on January 14, which will merge with grand finale of Bigg Boss 11!

