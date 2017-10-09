 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Here’s The Real Reason Why Zubair Khan Was Evicted…

The viewers witnessed the first elimination inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Zubair Khan became the first contestant to get eliminated from the Bigg Boss house.
We all know that Zubair got the least number of votes compared to other three contestants - Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Jyoti Kumari - who were also nominated for eviction. But, do you know the real reason for Zubair's elimination?
Zubair Gets Eliminated
The viewers know that Salman lashed out at Zubair as the latter used foul language inside the Bigg Boss house. He also had threatened the contestants.
Why Zubair Was Eliminated?
Zubair couldn't take Salman's harsh words and popped pills. He was later rushed to the hospital. As Salman revealed, Zubair got the least number of votes and got evicted, but according to reports, there is more to Zubair's eviction.
The Real Reason For Zubair’s Elimination. . .
Apparently, makers were extremely upset with Zubair's suicide fiasco. They felt he is not fit for the show.
Zubair Faked His Identity!
It has to be recalled that Zubair had introduced himself as Dawood Ibrahim's late sister, Haseena Parkar's ‘real' son-in-law. But later it was said that Zubair was faking his identity and using Haseena Parkar/Dawood Ibrahim's name(s) to gain publicity!
FIR Against Zubair!
Sameer Antulay, who is a part of the Dawood family, and the co-producer of the film, Haseena Parkar, rejected Zubair's claims. There were also reports that an FIR was lodged against Zubair.
Post Zubair’s Eviction
Post his eviction, Zubair filed a complaint against Salman Khan for threatening him inside the Bigg Boss house. (Image Source: Twitter)
Zubair’s Shocking Revelations!
Since the police refused to file an FIR, Zubair went and, apparently approached an NGO. In his written complain to the NGO, Zubair made a shocking confession that Bigg Boss 11 is scripted. (Image Source: Twitter)