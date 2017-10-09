 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Here’s The Real Reason Why Zubair Khan Was Evicted…

The viewers witnessed the first elimination inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Zubair Khan became the first contestant to get eliminated from the Bigg Boss house.

We all know that Zubair got the least number of votes compared to other three contestants - Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Jyoti Kumari - who were also nominated for eviction. But, do you know the real reason for Zubair's elimination?