 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Here’s How Housemates React To Priyank Sharma’s Re-Entry . . .

Finally, Priyank Sharma fans can heave a sigh of relief as he will be entering the Bigg Boss 11 house. While fans are happy with his re-entry, the housemates' reaction will be worth watch!

It has to be recalled that Priyank's re-entry was delayed by the makers. During his stay outside the Bigg Boss house, Priyank had met Bandgi Kalra's boyfriend, Dennis Nagpal. Read on to know what will happen inside the Bigg Boss house post Priyank's re-entry . . .

Luv & Puneesh Apparently, Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma will be the first two contestants to see Priyank. Hina & Beenafsha's Reactions Hina Khan hugs Priyank, while Benafsha Soonawala gets emotional and breaks down while hugging him. Vikas Gupta Vikas Gupta, who is actually guilty for Priyank's exit, is relieved with his entry. He gets emotional as Priyank is back in the house. Akash Dadlani Also, Akash Dadlani, because of whom Priyank was out (Priyank got physical with Akash, because of which he was thrown out of the house), is apparently not happy with Priyank's re-entry. Akash Questions The Makers' Decision! According to Bollywoodlife report, "Akash has gone berserk and has been shouting and throwing pillows all over. He is pissed off with the makers and has been questioning the way they function!" Priyank Meets Bandgi’s BF On the other hand, Bandgi will be shocked to know that Priyank had met her boyfriend Dennis. There were reports that Priyank would reveal to Bandgi that Dennis has broken up with her due to her closeness with Puneesh Sharma. Will Priyank Reveal To Bandgi About Dennis? But now, there are reports that Priyank is asked not to give any feedback to them! Are the makers waiting for lot more masala? Are they waiting for a right moment to reveal it?

