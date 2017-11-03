 »   »   » WATCH VIDEO: Here's How Vikas Gupta Tried To Escape From The Bigg Boss 11 House...

As we revealed earlier, that Vikas Gupta yet again tried to escape from the Bigg Boss 11 house, as he is frustrated with the things going on inside the house.

In a video, Vikas Gupta, Mehajabi Siddiqui and Arshi Khan are seen locked in kalkotri. Shilpa Shinde is yet again seen teasing Vikas Gupta, who is irritated with her remarks. Read on to know more and don't forget to watch the video at the end...

Arshi Wants To Join Vikas! Vikas wakes up from the bed and is then seen telling Arshi that he is leaving the house. When Arshi asks whether she can join him, he says that she can't give Rs 2 Crores, while he can sell and give the money to the Bigg Boss. Arshi & Mehajabi Try To Stop Vikas Although Arshi and Mehajabi try to stop him, he doesn't and slides out of the bars of the jar. An audibly angry Bigg Boss asks Vikas not to do such thing again. But Vikas is not in a mood to listen and says he is frustrated! Bigg Boss Warns Vikas! Bigg Boss asks him to come to the confession room to talk. In the confession room, Vikas is seen telling, "Sir, main nahi rehna chahta yaha par, I am done." Will Vikas Leave The House? But, Vikas Gupta re-enters the jails, while Shilpa and Akash make fun of him. Bigg Boss reminds Shilpa that personal comments are not allowed and to apologise for her behaviour. She does apologise to Vikas, but sarcastically. Looks like Shilpa doesn't seem to be done with Vikas!