 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Highlights: Akash Is Not Sent To Secret Room; Vikas Calls Hina 'Chalu'!

Bigg Boss 11: The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with Salman Khan never fail to impress the viewers. On Saturday, we saw special guests entertaining the audiences. Yesterday's episode was also fun, as we saw the contestants playing fun task with Fukrey Returns cast.
Here's what happened in yesterday's episode...
Salman Teases Akash
Salman Khan teases Akash for getting evicted soon. Akash looks dull as he felt he would be evicted from the Bigg Boss house. He even sings a couple of songs (rap) for Bigg Boss and Salman!
Shilpa Vs Arshi
Salman asks Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan to meet in the Sultani Akhada. The duo get into war of words, while Salman, yet again, lashes out at Arshi for misbehaving with Shilpa. Arshi wins the Sultani Akhada.
Hiten With Fukrey Returns Actors
The Fukrey Returns cast (Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat) enter the house and ask a few funny questions to the contestants. They asked Hiten as to whom he would marry, hook-up and kill (Arshi, Shilpa and Hina). Hiten sportingly tells he would marry Arshi, hook-up with Shilpa and kill Hina.
Shilpa
Even Shilpa was asked same question and the options were Vikas, Priyank and Hiten. Shilpa tells that she would marry Hiten, hook-up with Vikas and kill Priyank.
Richa Chadda & Manjoth
The other two Fukrey Returns actors, Richa Chadda and Manjoth enter the house and give Shilpa and Hiten, a chance to take revenge on their enemies.
Shilpa Takes Revenge On Hina
Hiten chooses Akash and polishes his feet and head with shoe polish, while Shilpa chooses Hina. Hina is asked to wear the belt pong, while Shilpa hits her with the ball.
Shilpa & Hina
Well, although it was fun task, Shilpa shouldn't have hit Hina with the ball from the front. When Hina asked her to hit again and Shilpa was about to hit her, but one of the Fukrey actor asked Shilpa to hit from behind!
Appy Fizz Caller Exposes Hiten
An Appy Fizz caller of the week exposes Hiten. She asks Hiten as to why he lied that he saved Arshi. On knowing the truth, Arshi gets angry at Hiten and tells him that he broke her trust. Salman (funnily) instigates Arshi against Hiten and everyone laugh!
Fukrey Team Fun Task With Salman
The Fukrey Returns team also have fun with Salman as he plays a fun task with them.
Who Should Get Eliminated?
Later, Salman asks the contestants to give three names, who they think should get evicted before them. Luv's friends, Hina and Priyank chose his name.
Salman Instigates Luv Against Hina!
Salman (jokingly) instigates Luv against Hina and Priyank! Hina tries to clarify, but Salman stops her by telling that he is talking to Luv!
Akash Safe!
Salman teases Akash that he has to leave the house. But later, he shocks the contestants that Akash is safe. Akash is happy that he is not getting eliminated and dances with his inmates!
Did Hina Instigate Arshi Against Vikas/Hiten?
Meanwhile, Arshi and Hina get into conversation about Hiten and the nomination task! Vikas and others feel Hina is instigating Arshi against Vikas/Hiten!
Vikas Calls Hina 'Chalu'!
Vikas and Hina get into an argument. Vikas even calls Hina ‘Chalu', which irks Hina. She tells Vikas to stop calling her ‘chalu' (on national television) as it is a bad word, while Vikas keeps calling her chalu and vamp! (Well, we are not sure as to what was wrong with the word ‘chalu' as far as we know Vikas' meant Hina was ‘clever'!)
Luv Upset With Hina & Priyank
On the other hand, Luv is upset as both his so-called friends Hina and Priyank nominate him. On seeing Luv sad, Hina feels bad that they shouldn't have named him.
