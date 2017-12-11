 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Highlights: Akash Is Not Sent To Secret Room; Vikas Calls Hina 'Chalu'!

Vikas Calls Hina 'Chalu'!

Vikas and Hina get into an argument. Vikas even calls Hina ‘Chalu', which irks Hina. She tells Vikas to stop calling her ‘chalu' (on national television) as it is a bad word, while Vikas keeps calling her chalu and vamp! (Well, we are not sure as to what was wrong with the word ‘chalu' as far as we know Vikas' meant Hina was ‘clever'!)