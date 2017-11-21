 »   »   » BB 11 Highlights: Akash Provokes Sapna Against Shilpa; Did Sapna Make A Mistake By Saving Luv?

While all the Bigg Boss 11 housemates are seen enjoying the song, 'Mangta hai toh aa jaa', Priyank Sharma is seen crying as he is missing Benafsha Soonawala. Hina Khan consoles Priyank Sharma and adds that he will take time to get back to normal.

Arshi is seen teasing Akash Dadlani. She trolls him by saying that she will make him use the safety shield, this time. She also adds that it is because of Shilpa Shinde and her he has come so far on the show. Read on to know the other highlights of yesterday's episode...

Nomination Task Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announces nomination task. According to the task, Bigg Boss saves four contestants, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Hiten Tejwani and Hina Khan, who are sent to the safe zone. But the twist is these contestants will get to save their friends. Vikas, Arshi & Hiten Gang Up Against Hina After every buzzer, (after discussion) one contestant has to come out of safe zone and save the other contestant (who is outside). Hina says she doesn't want to go out as she doesn't trust anyone, while Vikas, Hiten and Arshi gang up! Hina Wants To Save Luv Hina goes out and sends Priyank in. They (Hina, Sapna and Priyank) had discussed among themselves to save Luv. On the other hand, Vikas and Bandagi discuss to keep Luv out of the safe zone. Vikas Wants To Break Hina’s Strategy! Vikas tries to break Hina's plan, as he knows that Luv is ready to do anything for Hina. Also, at one point, Priyank (who is in the safe zone) says that he doesn't want to go outside as he wants to save himself! Hina starts arguing! Priyank Saves Sapna But Priyank later goes out and sends Sapna in! Sapna promises Vikas that after the next buzzer, she will send Hina in! Vikas tries to change the game by saying that he will go out as he doesn't trust Hina's group. He wants to send Priyank in! Sapna Breaks Her Promise & Saves Luv! But, later since Sapna had promised, Vikas, Hiten and Arshi (that she would send Hina in) they decide to send Sapna out (although they know Hina's strategy to send Luv in). As they assumed, Sapna sends Luv in. Since she doesn't keep up the promise that was made to Vikas, Arshi and Bandgi taunt Sapna! Shilpa & Sapna Fight, Courtesy Akash! Meanwhile, Akash provokes Sapna against Shilpa and they end up fighting! Along with Akash, Hina is also seen enjoying their fight. Akash Uses Safety Shield! As per the task, Hina, Sapna, Priyank, Akash, Shilpa and Puneesh are nominated for the week. But Bigg Boss gives Akash a chance to use the safety shield. Akash uses it and saves himself. Bandgi Saves Puneesh Bigg Boss gives Bandgi (who is a captain) a chance to save someone, and as predicted, she saves Puneesh. So the nominated contestants are Hina, Sapna, Priyank and Shilpa. Sapna Might Get Evicted Feels Housemates The housemates feel that Sapna might get nominated. Arshi even adds that Hina is firing a bullet from Sapna's shoulder, which we feel is true! Hina Feels Priyank Might Get Eliminated! At night, Sapna and Hina are seen discussing about the elimination. While Sapna feels either she or Hina might go out. Hina feels Priyank might go out as he is not doing much! Did Sapna Make A Mistake By Saving Luv? Since Sapna is nominated along with Hina, Priyank and Shilpa. We are sure that Shilpa will be saved. Hina and Priyank too, have good fan base compared to Sapna, so we assume she might get eliminated in the coming week! How we wish she had saved herself instead of Luv!

