 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Fans Lash Out At Sapna; Akash Goes Crazy To Become Captain; Puneesh In Trouble & More

The luxury buget task, BB Court created a havoc in the Bigg Boss 11 house. The judges, Bandgi Kalra and Sapna Choudhary couldn't decide who won the case - Hina Khan's team or Vikas Gupta's team, thanks to Sapna!

As a judge, Sapna wasn't ready to listen to Bandgi Kalra, who was trying to resolve the case based on the facts. But Sapna started making personal attack on Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma. It has to be recalled that Hina had mentioned about Sapna's mass audiences that Puneesh had commented.

Sapna Made Personal Attacks Sapna was taking out her anger on Puneesh over that issue, and hence, Hiten-Arshi's case remained unresolved. Fans are irritated with Sapna's rude and loud behaviour. Read tweets, and also check out the highlights of yesterday's episode... Fans Tweets: @aneesh0412 "There is a competition among Hina, Sapna and Priyank as who is the most irritating person. #BB11 #BiggBoss11 #VikasGupta #WeSupportVikas" Vikrant Jadhav‏ "Sapna ko aadat ho gay hai sabke samne chillake bolne ki ..ghar ho ya bahar shayad uska nature hi aisa hai .. sirf kutte ki tarah bhikkti hai .kya badi badi chodti hai ohh ye karungi o karungi ..kuch kar pahle fir bakvas kar .. hina ke sath rahakar sab pagal ho gaye." Kunal Ghosh‏ & @satanicsaint Kunal Ghosh: No one wants to see #SapnaChoudhary rags ..itna tosh absurd speech I never ever expect from sapna.

@satanicsaint: sapna chaudhary empty vessel making much noise. aaj tak kuch ukhar na payi #bb11. P a l l a v i‏ "Sapna turn out as the dumbest among all the contestants of all the season even Bandagi nailed it in the task and with her fiercely replies to sapna😂😂🙄 #bumbest #BB11 #BiggBoss11." #GautamJiKaLadka‏ @lakshayrisky "#Sapna is Really Dumb & Braindead. #Bandagi's Points While Debating With Her Were Bang On. #Puneesh Also Stood For Right & For Himself. #Sapna is Mannerless & Her Language is Awfully Disgusting! She Annoys The Heck Out of Me. #BB11 🔰 #BiggBoss11." Zenith‏ "Bandagi is more sensible than hina n sapna..it's just that now she got noticed." Bigg Boss House Divided! While Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma were on one side, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan and Puneesh Sharma were in another team. Bandgi Kalra will obviously be with Puneesh, while we couldn't judge as to whose side Akash Dadlani and Hiten Tejwani were! Contenders Of Captaincy Bigg Boss asks the contestants to decide the contenders of captaincy based on the task. Sapna and Bandgi were not considered as they didn't perform the task completely. Hina Backs Out! After discussion, Akash, Vikas, Hiten and Arshi get more votes for the contenders of captaincy, while Hina and Shilpa get equal votes. Initially, Hina backs out as she had become captain and wanted to give Shilpa a chance! Priyank Brainwashes Hina! But, after Priyank brainwashed her against Shilpa, Hina wanted to recount the vote. Vikas and others too, were clever and changed their votes accordingly, so that Shilpa gets more votes! Captaincy Task Finally, Akash, Vikas, Hiten, Shilpa and Arshi became the contenders of captaincy. Bigg Boss announced the task of captaincy - In the garden area, the five contestants pictures were placed, after every buzzer, the contestants had to spray black paint on the pictures. The picture which doesn't have black paint is declared the captain of the house. Luv & Priyank First was Luv, who sprayed black paint on Vikas. Priyank darkened the face of Arshi on the board. At this point, Akash goes crazy as he wants to become captain. Akash Wants Puneesh To Vote For Him Hina's team doesn't want to take the next move as they know Puneesh will get into trouble and they wanted to watch the tamasha! Puneesh doesn't want Akash to become a captain, while Akash wants Puneesh to return the favour. Akash Wants Puneesh To Return the Favour! As Akash had gone bald for Bandgi! Akash agrees that he is scared as he doesn't want to leave the house and thus wants to become a captain. Puneesh Refuses To Vote For Akash! Akash feels that he has made sacrifices to his team and now, he wants them to make him a captain. But Puneesh doesn't want to make him a captain. Even Shilpa and Arshi ask Puneesh to vote for Akash. Hiten, The New Captain Of The House According to the latest update, since Puneesh doesn't go, Hina sprays on Akash's poster. Puneesh and Akash's friendship breaks, while Hiten becomes the captain of the house.

Well, who will make such a crazy person, a captain! But, Akash's reasons are also valid! What do you think - did Puneesh take a right decision of not making Akash, a captain? Hit the comment box to share your views...

