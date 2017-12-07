 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Highlights: Hina Calls Hiten ‘Spineless’; Arshi Becomes The New Captain

Bigg Boss 11, Day 66: The captaincy task continues in the Bigg Boss house. Vikas Gupta is seen discussing about the strategy of the game with Puneesh Sharma and Hiten Tejwani start. Vikas also tells Luv Tyagi that he will choose Luv over Priyank Sharma (as he feels Priyank didn't help him).

Meanwhile, Arshi Khan hangs Shilpa Shinde's doll and beats it with a shoe. Vikas is angry at Arshi and takes off the doll. He advices Arshi not to do such things as it doesn't look good! But, Arshi is seen arguing with Vikas as she feels that he doesn't want to help her in becoming the captain.

Puneesh Puneesh is seen telling Hina that he wants either her or Vikas to become the captain as he doesn't trust anyone else. Priyank & Luv Fight As soon as the buzzer rings, the housemates run to park their pram. Priyank and Luv are seen arguing. They end up fighting, while Hina tries to stop them Hina Wants To Become Captain Hina is angry at Hiten as she feels he listens to Vikas. She wants to become captain and doesn't want Hiten to miss any chance to park his pram. Hina Khan As the buzzer rings, Hina calls Hiten. Although Hiten rushes to park his pram, Vikas stops him. Hina is angry and shouts at him as she loses the chance of becoming a captain. Vikas points out at Luv and tells Hina that since she stopped Luv, he stopped Vikas! Hina Calls Hiten 'Spineless' Hina lashes out at Hiten and calls him ‘spineless'. She also tells as to how Hiten only listens to Vikas and never uses his brain. She tells Hiten that his wife was right by sending the message, to be a leader, not a follower. Arshi Becomes The New Captain Finally, Vikas' planning works, and Arshi becomes the captain of the house. The housemates congratulate Arshi. Akash & Hiten Akash calls Hiten, a loser, while the latter gets mad at him and retaliates. Shilpa tries to stop Akash, but in vain. Hiten tells Akash that he had promised his friend (Vikas) and hence, supported him. Akash Kisses Shilpa Akash, Puneesh and Shilpa are seen in the garden area. All of sudden Akash kisses Shilpa, who is shocked and irritated. She warns Akash and tells him that she will slap him if he comes near her. Akash makes fun, and later apologises to Shilpa.

