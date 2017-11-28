 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Luv & Priyank Apologise To Women; Puneesh-Akash Fight; Arshi Changes Her Side!

The beginning of the week seemed interesting as the Bigg Boss 11 contestants were seen changing their sides. Akash Dadlani is already against Shilpa Shinde, but Arshi too, started trolling her! Puneesh Sharma and Akash get into an ugly spat.
Here's what happened in yesterday's episode....
Luv & Priyank Apologise To Women!
Luv and Priyank are seen writing "sorry" and "respect women" in toothpaste, on the bench in the garden area, while Vikas is seen teasing them!
Bandgi-Akash
In the kitchen, Bandgi asks Akash to clean the plate, but he refuses to. Akash and Arshi are seen making fun of Bandgi. Puneesh enters the scene and get into an argument with Akash. Bandgi tries to stop Puneesh and Akash's argument but to no avail.
Akash-Puneesh Get Into An Ugly Spat; Puneesh Throws Slippers At Akash
Akash irritates Puneesh so much that, the latter throws Akash's eggs. While Shilpa is seen cleaning the mess, Puneesh and Akash get into an ugly fight. Puneesh even throws slippers at Akash!
Hina & Shilpa Argue Over Food
In the kitchen, Hina and Shilpa get into an argument over food, as Hina had wasted a paratha. Hina says that she is not answerable to Shilpa and tells her that she can't become the Mummy of the house! Akash and Arshi are seen laughing.
Puneesh Furious At Akash
In the garden area, Priyank and Luv try to calm Puneesh down. Even Shilpa tries to make Puneesh understand that he shouldn't have wasted food. But Puneesh is seen telling that because of Akash, Priyank had to leave the house, even Benafsha got nominated, and now if Akash irritates him then he won't spare him and will do something severe and leave the house.
Hina Wants Puneesh Out!
On the other hand, Hina Khan is seen telling Priyank that Puneesh abuses a lot and it was wrong that he disrespected food. (Well Hina, what about you wasting a paratha. (Oh, we forgot! She kept the pieces of parathas for birds after fighting with Shilpa!)
Nominations: Hiten Safe
Bigg Boss announces nomination task. Hiten Tejwani is safe as he is a captain. The contestants are called to the confession room and asked to vote for two contestants who need to be evicted, stating reasons.
Puneesh, Bandgi & Luv Nominated
Puneesh, Bandgi and Luv get maximum votes, and hence they are nominated for eviction. The housemates are seen discussing that Luv might leave the house, this time!
Akash Instigates Hina Against Shilpa!
Again, Hina and Shilpa get into an argument in the kitchen, while Akash is seen instigating Hina by appreciating her comments against Shilpa.
Hiten Angry!
Hiten is angry at Bandgi and Akash as they kept on eating parathas (as Shilpa and Hiten discussed, each housemate was supposed to have only two parathas). He tells Hina and Luv that they can eat as much as they want to and he won't stop, while Hina (smiling) asks Hiten to be strict as he is captain and the housemates have to listen to him!
Arshi Changes Her Side; Hiten Asks Arshi To Sort Out Issue With Shilpa!
Arshi is seen unnecessarily picking up fight with Shilpa. Hiten asks Arshi to sort out issue with Shilpa. He asks what made her hate Shilpa so much, while Arshi gives Dino Park task, and Puneesh and Bandgi as reasons! He asks Arshi to sort out issue with Shilpa!
Salman was right as he said, "Rishton ke bi roop badtalte hai, Naye naye saanche mein dhalte hain." Just a few weeks left for finale, let's see what all we get to watch on the show.
