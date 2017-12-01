 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan’s Alleged BF Rocky Is Fighting For Her All Alone!

Hina Khan became a household name with her debut show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her role as Akshara is considered as one of the unforgettable characters in Indian television. But, the actress is in news for all the wrong reasons ever since she entered the Bigg Boss 11 house!

The actress has been receiving a lot of criticism, not only from the viewers, but also from the television industry. It looks like the actress might lose her massive fan following!

TV Celebs Lash Out At Hina Recently, we revealed as to how a few actors from television industry lashed out at Hina Khan for her comment on Sakshi Tanwar! (In a conversation with Arshi Khan, Hina gestured how Sakshi is cock-eyed!) Alka Yagnik Slams Hina Recently, singer, Alka Yagnik had also slammed Hina. She was quoted by TOI as saying, "What Hina Khan spoke about Sakshi Tanwar shows how TV actresses themselves don't have basic respect for each other. Sakshi is extremely beautiful. I am happy we worked on something so successful together." Is The Whole TV Industry Against Hina? After Gauhar Khan, Kishwer Merchant and Kamya Punjabi, many other popular television actors took to social media to slam Hina for her comment! Have a look at their tweets... Sambhavna Seth "#shameonyou @eyehinakhan don't judge @GAUAHAR_KHAN popularity by her followers . the love she got from ppl I Hv a doubt u will ever be able get that. u even lost the little you had. There r millions who love @GAUAHAR_KHAN & I am one of them & cant take a single word against her." Andy "#metoo I have more followers than @eyehinakhan as well 😂" Aly Goni "Sakshi tanwar is cockeyed???? U r disgusting Hina Khan : hence proved #BigBoss11" Arjun Bijlani "#Sanjeeda#Sakshi r one of the nicest people I knw and everyone in the industry would agree. #BigBoss11." Vikas Kalantri‏ "Really this happened ?? I am totally surprised. I beg to differ i think @GAUAHAR_KHAN is the most graceful woman ever & most classy one. & another 1 @iamsanjeeda looks like a doll on & off screen. Love you two always 😘😘🤗🤗." Kratika Dheer‏ "Very sad and shameful to c how dis TV actress is going on Talking about very senior and successful actors on national TV ... #BiggBoss11 @ColorsTV" Manveer Gujjar‏ "O Shit! Self-Obsessed ! #SakshiTanwar is an Icon in industry! Is thr anything that is left from #50ShadesofHina .. God please forgive her she doesn't know what she is doing & saying #sarcasm 😂😂😂" Urvashi Dholakia "It's sad to see a woman pull down another woman .. it's best to to ignore such statements darling .. we all are above all this nonsense 😘😘🤗 You are Beautiful & #SakshiTanwar is elegant & #Sanjeeda is Pretty #loveyougirls 🤗❣️" Anita Hassanandani "#Sakshi #Gauhar #Sajeeda r the prettiest inside out ♥️❤️♥️#positive vibes only." Rocky Supports Hina Although most of the television celebrities are lashing out at Hina, Rocky is a rock solid to support his lady-love, while Hina is fighting for the BB 11 trophy inside the house! He has also given back to most of Karan Patel's comments which were against Hina. Here are a few of ROCKY's tweets (especially to a few celebs who tweeted against Hina)... Rocky’s TWEETS: Who Is This Miss Spit-er Viper!! "Miss Spit -er Viper's strategy to increase the followers on twitter has worked brilliantly till now, so why won't she continue that , dekho na Hina ko target kar ke aur badh rahe hain. Someone plz tell these X BB contestants ke unka season khatam ho chuka hai, come out of it 👎🤣" Rocky’s Tweets… "My God ! This spitting cobra of a woman from the previous season has so much of venom against Hina it's actually funny, I bet she has prepared a glass full of spit😝 But sorry in your dreams👎we'll chose to forget u like u WERE! after your pathetic appearance that season!" Rocky’s Tweet For X Bigg Boss Contestants… "Now some X Bigboss contestants will get Pre-Written tweets to post, with perfect Grammar😂 as job insuarance.N some who already are paying the premium will edit videos n create Hashtags,some will just retweet to secure themselves. Hina ke jaise ban ke dikhana bhool jaao losers!" Paid PR & Motivated Fake Accounts Are Spreading Negativity Against Hina! "Paid PR and Motivated Fake Accounts can try to paint a story on social media but they will never be able to win the heart of ths country n everyone who love n support our @eyehinakhan they r equally sensible and smart to figure out the difference.So Let them play with Hashtags!👎" This Is For All Those Who Are Supporting Vikas… "Listen we don't need video compilations to prove Hina and her POV. She did not fake attempt to run out of the house ever!Even after so much! Her family friend from the real world is not her nemesis inside the house like Vikas. So Vikas's celeb frenz jaao Hashtag Hashtag khelo! 👎" Rocky Says No Hashtags Required For Hina! "No hashtags required! For all those who are putting all their energy in spreading negativity about HINA . The title clearly states India loves her, so carry on. India stands for Right. HINA STANDS FOR RIGHT!" This Is For Karan Patel… "Pehle I didn't want to mock his show's name in hashtags but this guy is not learning, we'll have to teach him in his own language.Hina andar hai toh koi kuch bhi bolke chalaa jayega Aisa lagta hai.Ek aur hashtag hai for such people #BologeTohSunoge #HinaIsNotAlone mr. #ZubaniMard."

Well, the last tweet is for Karan Patel for sure, can you guess the others?

We must say Rocky is rocking with his tweets. Although a few celebrities supported Hina, most of them have tweeted against her. Hina will definitely be proud of Rocky for fighting for her all alone!

