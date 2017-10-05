 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan’s Comment Do Not Go Well With Kishwer; Vikas Loses His Temper & More…

Bigg Boss 11 premiered just a few days before and a lot of things are happening in the house. Looks like all the contestants are well-prepared for the show.
Apart from fights, we have even seen a few link-ups that started in the initial days. Here are the latest updates and the spoiler of the show...
Hina Khan Comments On Kishwer Merchant
While preparing food for the contestants, Hina Khan recalled the incident that happened on Bigg Boss 9 - During a task, Kishwer Merchant had spit in the drinking water for contestant Rishabh.
Hina’s Comment Do Not Go Well With Kishwer
Hina called it a gross move and said that she does not want to stoop to Kishwer's level. This comment didn't go well with Kishwer. She took to social media and shared a video clip from the conversation.
Kishwer Wrote…
"There are times when u make a mistake .. then say sorry and move on to becoming a better person. With all due respect @realhinakhan it's just been 2 days .. u can talk abt things.. but hang on let the tasks start.. we are watching u from the outside to see how nice u are nt tht I haven't heard stories abt u when u were dng yeh rishta kya kehlata hai and now recently when u did #khatronkekhiladi"
Kishwer Further Wrote…
"Let the house push u a little.. let it start driving u crazy .. I haven't explained myself for the action I did 2yrs bk once again in this post as it's my past.. I have said sorry to Rishab .. things are super between us !!"
Kishwer Is Keeping A Watch On Hina!
"At the end of it I came out with dignity and soooooo much love and respect from everyone.. I came out a winner thts what mattered.. my growth from bad to good is what mattered !!! All the best Hina ‘keeping a watch on you' !!"
Bigg Boss 11 Spoiler: Vikas & Shilpa Fight
Looks like, Vikas and Shilpa's fight has no end! Shilpa keeps taunting Vikas through a parody of songs. Vikas loses his temper and hides her things (clothes) outside the Bigg Boss house. It is also said that he throws her things inside the swimming pool.
Hina & Shilpa
Hina Khan tries to make Shilpa understand and stop fighting with Vikas, but Shilpa is not ready to listen. Both Hina and Shilpa get into an argument.
Bigg Boss To Air At 10 On Friday
The show will air at 10 pm tomorrow (Friday). Raj Nayak tweeted, "So much action happening in #BiggBoss11, that we are forced to expand the slot for #FridayKaFaisla. Will start at 10 PM just for tomorrow !"