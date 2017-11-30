 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan’s Comment On Sakshi Tanwar Leaves Gauhar, Kishwer & Kamya Fuming!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Hina Khan is hitting the headlines for all wrong reasons! Recently, Karan Patel, Kamya Punjabi, Bigg Boss 10 winner, Manveer Gujjar lashed out at Hina Khan. Now, a fan-made video has got everyone talking!

A fan has clubbed three clippings in one video, in which Hina Khan is seen talking about Gauhar's followers, Priyank's PR and Sakshi Tanwar eyes! This video has gone viral and not just Gauhar, even other television actresses have also given a befitting reply to Hina! Read on to know what's in that video....

Unseen Video 1: Hina Claims She Has More Followers Than Gauhar! In an Unseen video, Hina has mentioned that she has more followers than Gauhar. Hina also claims that Gauahar has fewer followers than her. She adds, "Uske bahot kaam followers hai, mere adhe ka adha bi nahi hai." Vikas Says… When Vikas interferes by saying that Gauhar may not be active, Hina instantly tells him that she too, is not so active! Fan-Made Video Proves Hina Wrong The fan-made video, has mentioned as to how Hina is wrong, as Gauhar has more followers (2.17M) than Hina (125K followers) on Twitter; while on Instagram, Gauhar has 1.6M, while Hina has 1.7M. Our Finding: Hina Is Partially Correct As Gauhar Has Less Followers On FB! But, we checked Hina and Gauhar's Facebook accounts. On FB, Hina has more followers (1.9M), than Gauhar (634K). May be Hina was talking about Facebook followers in that video! (Indeed, this shows Hina is not active on social media!) Unseen Video 2: Hina Comments On Sakshi’s Feature In another Unseen video on Voot, the contestants are seen commenting on television actresses and their complexion. But the fan made video has the content in which Hina has although said Sakshi is a good actress, but she is a ‘cross-eyed'! Unseen Video 3: Hina Asks If Priyank Has PR! Also in another Unseen video on Voot, Hina also discusses with Priyank Sharma about his PR. The fan-made video also has a portion of it in which Hina asks whether Priyank has PR, if so then they can help him in ‘damage control'. The Damage Is Already Done! As Salman Khan said, in the end people will remember only bad things that one did; not just Gauhar, Kamya Punjabi and Kishwer Merchant have also responded to this fan-made video. Gauhar Khan Gives Befitting Reply To Hina’s Comments… Gauhar wrote, "Acchaii aur tameez toh seekhi nahi, math karna seekha hota toh aaj jhoote ghamand me aake kahi gayi baat pe log itna haste nahi..Lol!!! Allah sabko tarakki de.... Ameen!! Ghamand be aaj tak kisi ka kuch bhalaa nahi kiya.. sakshi tanwar u are beautiful💛." Kamya Tells Hina, “#Sakshitanwar Ki Tarah Pehle Bannkar Dikhao Madam” Oh my god!!Jo maine dekha kya woh sach hai?Is this woman @eyehinakhan for real?Kaun hai yeh?Kaha se aayi hai? @GAUAHAR_KHAN i luv u n m so proud of you!!! #SakshiTanwar ki tarah pehle bannkar dikhao madam #HinaKhan aap toh unka naam lene ke bhi layak nahi!!!" Kishwer Writes… Kishwer replied to Gauhar's comment, "And an awesome actress too !!!" When a fan pointed out that only a bad quality of Hina is being highlighted in the fan-made video, Kishwer wrote, "Ek sentence mien ishare se squint bol do and nxt mien very good actress ? Thts how u balance the bad with good and remain a fantastic human being is it ?"

"Aao Behen Chugli Karein"



This one is SPECIALLY for@GAUAHAR_KHAN #SakshiTanwar @iamsanjeeda

Praised By Ms Perfect @eyehinakhan

She is a REAL Friend & Colleague#BB11 Watch Share pic.twitter.com/WpLd63VIum — HerdHUSH (@HerdHUSH) November 29, 2017

Well, we can see that the damage is already done, so much that it might be difficult for Hina's PR to get it repaired!

