 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan Gets Emotional, Courtesy Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Hina Khan is nick-named as cry baby and drama queen of the Bigg Boss house by fans as the actress is often seen emotional and Bigg Boss fans felt she cried for the cameras!

Recently, Hina Khan became emotional as she heard Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai song in the Bigg Boss house.

Hina & Puneesh In an unseen video on Voot, Hina Khan is seen sitting with Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma in the garden area. A song from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was played in the wedding nearby the location of the house. Hina Gets Emotional Hina gets emotional upon hearing it. When Puneesh asks about the same, she tells him that it was her show's song that was popular and played at Indian wedding. Hina’s Nostalgic Moment Hina says, "God! This was so nostalgic!" as the song fades out. It has to be recalled that Hina was part of YRKKH for eight long years and she has an emotional connect with the show! Hina Wishes Rajan Shahi On His Birthday Also, in an unseen footage, Hina was seen discussing about her show, YRKKH with Vikas Gupta. She then remembers that it was Rajan Shahi's (the producer of YRKKH) birthday on December 2, and wishes him on the camera. Hina Khan & Rajan Shahi She recalls her past as to how he mentored her. She also talks about other people with whom she worked on the show. Rocky Accused Of Using Paid Trends On Twitter Meanwhile, Hina's alleged boyfriend, Rocky was accused of using paid trends on Twitter. But now, he has rubbished the rumours saying that he knows nothing about paid trends. Rocky Rubbishes The Rumours Rocky was quoted as saying in a Facebook live chat with Times of India, "First and foremost, I have no idea about paid trends." Rocky Says… "Secondly, social media is important, but I don't think that it is so massive that one needs to pay an insignificant amount of money to do build an image." Hina Is Already A Star! "Moreover, Hina is already a star and doesn't need such publicity stunt. Why will I use paid trends on social media and what will I get out of it?"

