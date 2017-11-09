 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan’s Father Is Upset; Rocky Lashes Out At #HinaHaters - Is He Aiming At Arshi?

On Bigg Boss 11, we saw how the housemates failed miserably in the recently held luxury budget task. It has to be recalled that Hina Khan had managed to convince the contestants to leave the rocket when Puneesh Sharma went to sleep, which was against the task rules.

Bigg Boss was disappointed with the housemates for breaking the rules. Not only did the housemates lose the task, the prize money was slashed to zero. Hina blamed herself for the loss and cried, while a few housemates tried to console her.

Hina’s Father & Her Alleged Boyfriend Rocky React Any father would be disturbed to watch his daughter cry! So was Hina's father. Not only Hina's father, her alleged boyfriend, Rocky, who has always supported her, took to social media to encourage Hina and lashed out at #HinaHaters! Hina’s Father Says… Hina's father was quoted by TOI as saying, "It's difficult for us to see Hina in this state. But I understand and feel her tears as Hina is a very hardworking girl, who has always given her 100 percent to her work. For her to see a loss due to her actions is extremely difficult." Hina Is Hardworking "She started in this industry about a decade ago and continued playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for 8 long years. For her it has never been about taking a shortcut as she always believed in working hard and took each day as a new challenge." Hina’s Father Is Glad That She Admitted Her Mistake "But I am glad that she admitted her mistake as it takes a lot for someone to admit that they were wrong and that too on National Television." Hina’s Father Is Sure That She Will Not Repeat It "She has by far been one of the hardest working performers in all the tasks and for her such a failure is not easy. I'm sure though she will rise above this and not repeat it." Rocky Misses Hina Rocky too, took to social media, "I miss her and Of course it's difficult to see her going through such heart wrenching moments but that's what makes her a human being." Rocky Writes… "@realhinakhanbeing what she is never said that someone else is jealous of her or insecure because of her popularity, even when she was showered abuses and cornered she fought back but never abused." Rocky Praises Hina "She never tried to escape the house. She doesn't let go any tasks n gives her best which usually becomes the top standard in the house. She never shy's away from standing for what's right just because she's a celeb or is a target." Is Rocky Aiming At Arshi Khan & Shilpa Shinde? "Some #hinahaters r supporting insane people, actors who were banned by their own association, people who want to strip on YouTube if Pakistan wins, people who r getting physical n acting to be in a relationship just to stay longer. HOW? HOW can u be so blind?" Well, is Rocky aiming at Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde as they have always taken a dig at Hina? Rocky Lashes Out At The Commoners "Last year commoners were actually entertaining but this year it's pathetic! If u like Cringe so much , so be it! But don't throw shit to genuine people. At least keep a difference between the inhuman people inside who represent us commoners and outside." Hina Is Strong "She's so strong that the ones chanting her name with abuses n filth will not even be seen if they don't do it ! Just imagine these psychos if they do not have someone as strong as Hina to fight with, right u can't even imagine them coz they will be invisible." Rocky Feels Hina Doesn’t Need Any Footage! "N btw even if they all stay inside the #Bigboss11 house for 5 years consecutively they will not be able to match the ‘Footage' Hina has already gotten, she doesn't need it but can't say the same for you'll!" Rocky Supports Hina & Lashes Out At #HinaHaters "We will not stand down! We will always be with Hina! She's not perfect but whatever She Is, it's the best the house has Got! #hinahaters Now do what u always do n try to catch up coz ur way behind the truth."

