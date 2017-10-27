 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan Insults The South Industry; Hansika Motwani, Kushboo Lash Out At Her!

Bigg Boss 11 is no doubt a house of controversy. Not just inside the house, the contestants are hitting headlines outside the world as well.
Hina Khan has been in limelight since the beginning. The actress has been in news for various issues-be it insulting Pooja or another matter. While other contestants call Salman as sir or bhai, Hina addresses him as Salman! Now, in a video, Hina Khan is seen insulting the South industry. Read on to know more and don't forget to watch the video at the end . . .
HIna Calls South Actresses "Bulging"
In a video, Hina is seen telling other contestants as to why she rejected movies down South! She even calls South actresses "bulging".
"South Actresses Are Asked To Put On Weight!"
She is seen telling the other constants that they ask the actresses to become fat as they want the actresses to wear sarees and look bulging!
Hina Regrets Not Doing A South Film!
Hina even says that she has rejected two big South films as they wanted her to put on weight. She even adds that the South actresses get a lot of money. But she regrets not doing a film which starred Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu.
Hina Says . . .
She is seen telling that Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu didn't come together before as Venkatesh's supporters hit Mahesh Babu's supporters and vice-versa. But after years, the actors came together and the film was a superhit!
Sridevi Sreedhar Shares The Video
Annoyed Sridevi Sreedhar took to social meida, "Look at the way this girl #Hinakhan @eyehinakhan, a TV star degrading South Indian cinema and its #Bulging heroines 😡😡😡 #Disgusting #BB11 ?ssr=true."
Hansika Motwani
Actress Hansika, too, was annoyed with Hina's words and lashed out at her. She replied to Sridevi Sreedhar's tweet, "What is this suppose to even mean?How can she even degrade south industry like this ? #shamehinakhan (cont)"
Hansika Lashes Out At Hina
Hansika further tweeted, "And whatever #hinakhan is saying is our pure bullshit . #pleasegetyourtactsrightgirl."
Hansika Further Wrote . . .
"Doesn't she know a lot of Bollywood actors hv worked & are working in the our south industry ! Shame on you #hinakhan for trying 2demean us."