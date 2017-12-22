 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan Is New Captain; Vikas & Akash Get Into Physical Fight!

Bigg Boss 11 : Salman Khan to THROW Vikas Gupta - Akash Dadlani OUT of the house ? | FilmiBeat

We saw the Bigg Boss 11 contestants fighting to become the contenders of captaincy, during BB Poultry task. After task completion, Bigg Boss announces the contenders of captaincy.

Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi and Shilpa Shinde will be seen competing for captaincy. Read on to know the highlights of yesterday's (December 21) episode. Also read what's in store for tonight's episode...

Hina Makes Vikas Cry! Meanwhile, Vikas dresses up all black and Hina was seen commenting and teasing Vikas. Although it was for fun, Vikas took it too seriously. He starts crying and tells as to how Hina always commented on his dress and made him feel he is ugly. Priyank & Hina Fight Priyank asks Hina not to troll Vikas. But, Hina gets angry and asks him to go to his ‘new' friend. Both Hina and Priyank get into an argument. Later, Priyank decides to support Vikas completely over Hina! Hina Khan Is The New Captain Coming back to the captaincy task, initially, it was said that Priyank Sharma has won the task and is the new captain of the house. But, according to the latest report, Hina Khan has become the captain of the house. Hence, she will be saved from the next week's nominations. Akash, Vikas & Arshi In Jail! As we saw in the promo, Akash, Vikas and Arshi are sent to the ‘kalkotri'. Akash decides to torture both Arshi and Vikas in the jail. He irritates both of them by calling nicknames. He calls Vikas, ‘gadha' mastermind! Akash & Vikas Get Into A Physical Fight Vikas tolerates Akash to some extent, but later he loses his cool and starts fighting. Their fight gets so intense that even after the housemates ask them to stop, they do not! Vikas even pushes Akash, who falls down! Will Akash Or Vikas Be Thrown Out Of The House? As we all know, physical violence is not tolerated in the Bigg Boss house. When Priyank attacked Akash, Salman asked Priyank to leave the house. So, will this happen again? Will Bigg Boss Punish Akash & Vikas? Who will be thrown out of the house - Akash who provoked Vikas or Vikas who attacked Akash? Well, according to the latest report, neither of them will be thrown out of the house. Will Salman Throw Akash & Vikas Out Of The House? According to Bollywoodlife report, Bigg Boss warns Akash and Vikas. They are told that if they repeat, they will be punished severely! Well, it has to be seen what Salman Khan has to say about this during Weekend Ka Vaar. Akash Trending On Twitter; Viewers Want Bigg Boss To #EvictVikasGupta! Akash is trending on Twitter. Surprisingly, most of the viewers were seen supporting Akash and Hina over Vikas. They feel that Vikas is playing the victim card and unnecessarily got into the fight. A few of them also wanted Bigg Boss to evict Vikas. Read the tweets... Fans Tweets: TaZz RizaN 💥 "#EvictVikasGupta coz this has happened 1 too many times. Also somehow it will be justified that Akash Provoked him and even if he is thrown out..He will be kept in secret room and will be given sudharne ka mauka @rajcheerfull am I Right Sir." @PranJ_ "Is #BiggBoss house really safe for Ppl? @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @BiengSalmanKhan VikAss got physical with Punish, Shilpa - Hina & now With Akash! But No action has bn taken yet. How can he pushed Akash n Kissed him Forcefully? Its totally sexual harassment! #EvictVikasGupta." @ZehraSpeaks "Hina was not at all insulting Vik or calling him ugly!Vikas has called Akash ugly numerous times!He was even calling Akash ugly while crying'mujhe lagnay laga hai main akash se bhi ugly hoon'.Vik is a bully & was crying 4 sympathy votes! @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #BB11." @tee8632 "No #vikasgupta started it #akashdadlani was saying his words then #vikas went close to #akash & smooched him then akash didn't like it & pushed him back so why did #vikas kiss him? Pyar tho nehi tha it was to instigate #akash but later #vikas went all out & pushed him #evictvikas." Mini "Disgusted and grossed out by Vikas Gupta trying to forcefully kiss Akash and push him in frustration of not getting kissed back. Karan Patel ka dost hai na iss liye rapist jaisi harkatein kar raha hai aur expected bhi tha ye. #EvictVikasGupta #BB11 @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan." Asha Rohira ‏"After sexually and physically assualting Akash, Vikas should be thrown out, no more "Kade shabdo me ninda",,and no more crap like Akash instigated so "Action ka reaction". #EvictVikasGupta #BiggBoss11 , #BB11." @Shanaya88035985 "Firstly he pushed Puneesh in a task ... Then Hina khan n Shilpa In a task ... Now Akash Dadlani n dt too in a very bad way... N this tym we want justice dts it....#EvictVikasGupta @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND @BeingSalmanKhan." @wobblyhead0724 ""Akash mjhse good looking ho ga mere ko aisa lagnay laga hai" Dude what do you mean and what are u even crying for then? No one called you ugly in fact you indirectly taunting Akash again. #BB11 #BiggBoss11."

