 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan To Stay In The House Until Finale: Overconfidence Or Contract LEAK?

Bigg Boss 11 has been hitting the headlines for many reasons, thanks to the controversies created by the contestants. But, the contestant, who is grabbing limelight for all the wrong reasons, is Hina Khan.

The actress is trolled constantly on social media for slut-shaming (Arshi Khan), manipulating inmates and many other reasons! This time, the actress has revealed something that has shocked everyone. Read on...

Hina Breaks Down During Luxury Budget Task! In the recent episode, during the luxury budget task, Hina Khan lost her cool, while Priyank tried to console her. Priyank even tells Hina that she need not worry as they are with her. Did Hina Leak The Contract? At that moment, Hina tells Priyank that it will be difficult for her to survive in the house once they get eliminated! Well, is Hina so confident that she will not getting eliminated soon or did she leak the contract? Rumour Has It! If sources are to be believed, Hina Khan's entry to Bigg Boss 11 finale is already fixed. It is said that, Hina signed the contract only after the makers agreed to send her to the finale! Salil Sand Tweets… A film and TV critic, Salil Sand took to Twitter, "#BiggBoss11: highlight of the day: #HinaKhan tells #PriyankSharma and #LuvTyagi that it will be tough to stay in the #BiggBoss house once they are gone. #Hina you were not to disclose this openly that you had this written in your contract that you will stay on till the finale." Fans Feel… As soon as Salil tweeted, Hina's fans started lashing out at him, while many fans agreed to him too. Fans Tweets: Annu Swami 🛡‏ "She will go in finale.any doubt?U don't knw how much hr fans love her.she is such a strng lady.Arshi said so mny thngs 2 Hina bt she nver played woman card vrna hr weekend p Arshi ki band Bajti.Arshi khd gandi harkt krti h frm dusro Ko bolti h m kch b Kru. ye uska ghr ni h BB h😤." Neha Sharma19‏ "No doubt that hina will be the finalist by playing dirty games. But finale to ye jitne se rehe😂 @eyehinakhan winner of #BigBoss11 😂goodluck😂." Anjali 🥀‏ "She is such a show off... Oh my god ! Cmon if you know that you will stay don't discuss that atleast.. So insecure now of as the tables have turned.. #BB11." Neha Verma‏ "That's why she doing anything and evrything bad.. cz she know there are still fools out there supporting and voting for her..." Nisha Gangwani‏ "She just said it because luv was mentioned that they are here from her! Watch yesterday's extra dose!" Arunima Sengupta‏ "My thought precisely!!! How was she so sure that she will be left alone!!!"

