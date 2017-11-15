 »   »   » MUST Read! Bigg Boss 11’s Hina Khan TROLLED Hilariously For Her Drama During Pooh’s Sacrifice!

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 11 is grabbing maximum eyeballs, thanks to all the drama added by contestants. We have watched all - fights, comedy, drama and romance on the show through the contestants!

Like for fights - Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde, for romance, it's Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma, and for comedy, it's Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan, of course! Any guess on who is popular for drama? Yes, it is none other than Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, Hina Khan!

Cry Baby Of Bigg Boss 11 – Hina Khan! The actress, who had made many people cry because of YRKKH, is now crying on the show. She is often seen crying in front of the cameras. Nomination Task During the recent nomination task, Bigg Boss tested the friendship between the contestants. Akash and Priyank had to shave their head, Hiten had to destroy his family picture and Vikas had to destroy his favourite, ‘Lost Boys' jacket to save their friends from nomination. Drama Queen – Hina Khan! But none made so much drama like that of Hina Khan! The actress was asked to sacrifice her soft toy - Pooh, to save Luv from nomination. Of course, she did it, but a lot of drama happened before that. Hina Cries While Destroying Pooh! Hina cried a lot holding her Pooh, which she said was with her for 8 years. She also added that her parents were jealous of Pooh as she carried it everywhere. Tweeples found this funny and they trolled her hilariously! Hina Trolled: Tweets - Kajol 💥‏ @Leonotcaprio "Name -pooh

Age - 8yrs

Born - 8yrs ago

Died -14th Nov, 2017,chldrn's day😟

Reason Of death - died a painful death Sacrificing his lyf to save her owner's frnd frm nominations..

Owner - #Hinakhan who also almost died crying today #BiggBoss11 #HinaKhan #ShilpaShinde #ImWithShilpa." Bigg Boss FanClub‏ "Speciality of Hina's Crying :

1- It is without Tears (LOL)

2- It is done only in front of cameras ( ROFL)

3- It makes us hate her even more (LMAO)

4- It annoys more than anything else.

#BiggBoss11 #BB11." Raaz Bani Rahe ⚡‏ @KeepItRaaz "Vikas sacrificed his jacket, But No drama. Bandgi sacrificed makeup & all her clothes except two sets, But No drama. Shilpa sacrificed her brother's gifted picture, But no drama. Akash sacrificed his hair, But no drama. Hina sacrificed her Toy, Full on drama 😂😂😂 #BB11 #BiggBoss11." Sarcasm‏ @Sarcasm_taken "Shilpa did her sacrifice in the most chilled out the funny way! ❤️❤️ Do I need to mention abt Hina's pooh here? 😂 #bb11 #BiggBoss11." Mahesh Shenoy "Cmon u heartless ppl;do u know what a teddy bear means to someone who has no real friends, a teddy bear who can just listen to ur rants without replying back! IT WAS THE WORLD TO HINA KHAN! 😂😂 #BiggBoss11 #BB11." Naffboo‏ "When hina was dipping her pooh priyank is like aram se 😂😂 my goodness do they have brains! 😂 #BiggBoss11 #bb11." Sanya 💙 💙‏ "I would have had more respect for #Hina if she would've not cried & done all the FOOTAGE DRAMA like all the others,noone did such lame drama👎👎 But guess what #Hina had to do something extraordinary and she did,only fans would give her their sympathy😂😂😂. #BB11 #BiggBoss11." @ItsABhere "Nd I loved the way Shilpa ignored Hina😂😂 Nd I specially loved the way Arshi & Shilpa trolled Hina on her pooh Ka drama 😂😂 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss11 #BB11."

Bigg Boss 11: SHOCKING! Hina Khan To Be Eliminated; But There Is A TWIST!