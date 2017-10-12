 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Hina Misunderstands BB’s Direction; Vikas Becomes The First Captain Of BB 11 House!

We recently saw the Bigg Boss 11 contestants participating in luxury budget task "Raja Rani Ki Kahaani". The contestants were divided into two teams - red and blue teams. Hiten Tejwani was made the king, while Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan were his queens.
We had reported that red team wins the task and the house will get its first captain. Read on to know more. . .
Hiten, Shilpa & Arshi
In the luxury budget task, Hiten Tejwani, who was made the raja had to choose between good and bad queens - Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan.
Hiten Fails To Guess The Right Queen
Apparently, Hiten fails to guess the right queen and Arshi joined the red team. Hina Khan was called to the confession room and asked to name the contestants who performed well in the luxury budget task from red team, who will be fighting for captaincy task.
Hina Khan & Puneesh Sharma
But, Hina conveys half message to the contestants (won't tell about the captaincy task). After a lot of discussion, Hina Khan and Puneesh were made the two contenders for captaincy.
Hina Khan Misunderstands Bigg Boss’ Direction
Since Hina misunderstands Bigg Boss' direction, Hina is accused by the contestants of disrupting Bigg Boss' message on purpose.
Padosis Given Special Power Again
But again there will be a twist as Bigg Boss gives special power to padosis to replace any one from Puneesh and Hina with their favourite contestant.
Vikas & Puneesh Fight Captaincy Task
The padosis replace Hina with Vikas. Now, the captaincy task will be between Puneesh and Vikas. During the task, Vikas and Puneesh are tied with harness and hanged at a height.
Housemates Too, Participate
The housemates are then asked to put their things in the box kept in front of Vikas and Puneesh. The box which has more items will stay in the air, while the with less items drops.
Vikas Becomes The First Captain Of The BB 11 House
The one who drops down loses the task. Apparently, Puneesh loses the task and Vikas emerges as the winner. Vikas is declared the first captain of the Bigg Boss 11 house.