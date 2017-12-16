 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Hina’s Tap Water Problem! Karan Patel & Other Celebs Slam Her; Kushal Supports Her!

In the previous episode, we saw as to how, Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Hina Khan had created a fuss over water after she got to know that Shilpa is using tap water for cooking.

Hina restrained Shilpa from using tap water for cooking. She also asked Shilpa to use Ro water (purifier). The fans trolled her for her 'RO obsession'. Now celebrities too, have shared their views on the tap water issue. While a few actors (Karan Patel and Kishwe Merchant) lashed out at Hina Khan for her behaviour, a few others (Kushal Tandon and Sambhavna Seth) have supported her. Read on ...

Karan Patel‏ "Arre #MissGrace .. TAP WATER toh #Grace ke saath #Gutter mein hee dala jata #Hyena ... aur woh hi toh kiya 😂 its a lil intelligent taunt, if the #PaidPR fails to understand it, feel free to ask 😂 #BB11 #BigBoss11 pehle #DilKharab phir #ZubaanKharaab aur ab #PetKharaab 😂🙈😂" Neha Wagh‏ "Just because she handles everything in the kitchen so flawlessly doesn't mean you can't help her, she's not your paid help, we don't even command our paid help in this way, treat her with some appreciation #Hinakhan #ShilpaShinde #BB11 #BigBoss11 @ColorsTV Not Done !!!" Suyyash Rai‏ "Everytime I try not to think anything negative about Hina she does something 👏🏻👏 !!! Shilpa ji kitchen chodd kyu nai deti...Jab banaana padega khaana tab pata chalega.l How can one be sooo thankless towards the person who has been cooking for you everyday 💔 really bad #BB11." Suyyash Wrote Further… "Hina easilyyyyyyy easilyyyyyy could have done this in a nicer way and said the same thing in a polite manner if not sweetly. What she is saying is not wrong...the way she is saying is bad 💔 #BB11." Kishwer Merchant "Had I been in place of Hina Khan I wud choose what my so called "friends" talk behind my back not what my enemies have to say coz they even talk like that to my face.. task samaj nahi aaya ya sach nahi dekhna chahti thi Tum akele padh jaane ke Darr se ? #BB11." Sambhavna Seth‏ Samhavna supported Hina, "Mera sirf yeh kehna hai ki agar filter water ka option hai toh Tap water kyu..Not pointing a finger at anybdy but lonavla mei we ve experienced tap water ka paani Laal aata hai..just coz u ve ur favourate doesnt mean ki woh hamesha theek hoga..Insaan hi gaya hai bhagwan nahi." Kushal Tandon Supporting Hina, Kushal too, shared a note, "Maturing is realising how many things don't require your comments, hence i don't comment on biggboss, having said that... today I had too for human reason.. m not here to judge any body but all those people who saying hina Khan has a huge problem for not using filtered but tap water for food is a big cry cry..." Kushal Wrote… "Common this was genuine... m sure people who are saying that s not a "big deal" m sure they them self must be washing hands also from a bisleri water from production cost..." Give Hina, A Break! "P.s lonawala water is salty and red... so the same water which comes in ur warsh room comes in kitchen too... so guys take a chill pill and give that girl a break."

