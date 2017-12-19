 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Hiten’s Eviction Changes Everything In House; All Contestants Nominated Except Hina!

Bigg Boss 11 : 7 contestants NOMINATED because of THIS MISTAKE ! | FilmiBeat

Recently, Bigg Boss 11 viewers saw a shocking elimination. Hiten Tejwani, the only sensible person in the Bigg Boss house, was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. The actor was eliminated as majority of the housemates chose to save Priyank.

What surprised everyone was, Shilpa saving Priyank! This not only left Hiten shocked, his fans and a few television celebrities were also surprised as Shilpa flipped. They felt she played a masterstroke! Read on to know the highlights of yesterday's (December 18) episode...

Akash Punished! Akash gets an earful from Bigg Boss and other contestants, for breaking the rules of the house. Akash was not supposed to eat until Bigg Boss orders him to, but the guy doesn't care and starts eating as he was hungry! Arshi, Hina and other contestants try to stop him, but in vain! Hina & Priyank Discuss About Vikas Post Hiten's elimination, relationships between the contestants inside the Bigg Boss 11 house changed! Hina tells Priyank that Vikas will come back to Priyank. On the other hand, Luv is upset with his friends! Although he talked to Priyank, he seemed to have stopped talking to Hina! Puneesh & Shilpa Miss Hiten While Puneesh and Shilpa miss Hiten, Vikas and Priyank are seen discussing as to how Shilpa got Hiten evicted. Shilpa Apologises To Hiten & Vikas-Priyank Get Closer! Shilpa is also seen justifying to Puneesh that she saved Priyank as she felt Hiten was her competitor. Vikas and Priyank are seen closer, while Puneesh and Shilpa watch them and discuss as to how Vikas and Priyank's relationship changed after Hiten's elimination. Shilpa was also seen apologising to Hiten for eliminating him. Housemates Discuss Nominations By Using Code Names The housemates discuss about nominations by using code names. Hina was referred to as Hong Kong (HK), Akash as crab (kekda), Vikas as bheja fry, Shilpa as Shimla, Priyank as muscle and Arshi as saamp (snake/naagin). Bigg Boss Punishes The Contestants Bigg Boss addresses the contestants and tells them that they have played really well so far. But also confronts the contestants as to how they discussed the nominations and showed them the clips! All Contestants Are Nominated Except Hina! It has to be recalled that as per the rule, the contestants are not allowed to discuss the nominations. Bigg Boss punished the contestants by nominating all the seven contestants (who discussed nominations) for eviction, except Hina (as she didn't discuss nominations). Arshi & Akash Fight The contestants are not surprised as they expected it since they broke the rule! They laugh at each other. Meanwhile, Akash and Arshi get into an argument. Akash even refuses to talk to Arshi as she planned to nominate him. Akash Feels Betrayed Akash feels betrayed as Puneesh and Arshi, his own friends, planned to nominate him, and shouts saying that there is no friend in the house. He was also seen making a rap! Arshi tries to convince him, but he was in no mood to listen to her!

