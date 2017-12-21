 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Hiten Tejwani’s Wife Gauri Pradhan Feels Shilpa Is More Dangerous Than Hina!

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde is MORE DANGEROUS than Hina Khan, says Gauri Pradhan | FilmiBeat

We saw Hiten Tejwani's shocking eviction from the Bigg Boss 11 house, last week. Since the eviction was based on housemates' votes, many of them started blaming Shilpa for Hiten's elimination. Even the actor was shocked that Shilpa chose Priyank over him.

In the interview to Spotboye, Hiten's wife Gauri Pradhan talks about his husband's experiences in the Bigg Boss house. Gauri told the entertainment portal that Hiten felt cheated as Shilpa Shinde voted for Priyank over him. She also added that he was disappointed when he returned home, but is okay now. Read on to know more...

Hiten Won’t Meet Shilpa! Gauri feels that Hiten won't meet Shilpa after she exits from the house. She added, "I don't think he will meet her. I think one should be careful and stay away from such people. I do it that way." Gauri Says… Gauri was quoted by the portal as saying, "If I feel that a particular person is not the right person in my life and/or get negative vibes from him/her, I stay away from him/her. See, inside the house, there are no friends. And what will come of it if he meets Shilpa? People remain what they are." Hiten Experienced A New World! When asked whether Bigg Boss 11 was a learning experience for Hiten, Gauri said, "Yes, he experienced a new world. In life, he has never had enemies before." Shilpa Is More Dangerous Than Hina Regarding Hina and Shilpa, Gauri said, "Hina was very vocal about her moves, and she does it openly without guilt and pretence. People like Shilpa are more dangerous than people like Hina. Hiten & Gauri Are Holidaying Currently, Hiten and Gauri are holidaying in Pondicherry. Sharing a picture, Gauri wrote, "Finally the much deserved holiday!!#pondicherry#maisonperumal#this is for Nidhi and @jannat_zubair29." Hiten Writes… Sharing this picture, Hiten wrote, "A journey is best measured in friends than in miles. @amitachandekar & @riteshtiwari Thankyou for your love, support & being such an important part of my #bb11 journey. Now let's plan on using the extra miles to a fabulous holiday celebration? What say guys? @gpradhan7774." Hiten Thanks His Wife Hiten had thanked his wife for supporting him. Sharing a picture snapped with Gauri, Hiten wrote, "Words fall short on how you @gpradhan7774 have been the rock not just through the last 13 years but specially the last 2 months. Behind every successful man is a woman and I am proud to say behind my successful #Biggboss journey are you. Thank you ❤️" Hiten Thanks Salman Hiten also thanked Salman and wrote, "My journey of #BB11 would not have been this wonderful @BeingSalmanKhan if it weren't for your words of encouragement,immense support & love. You are & will always be the reason my journey is 10 fold memorable.Thankyou for it all #BiggBoss11."

Well, looks like Gauri and Hiten haven't seen the current episode, where Vikas is blamed for Hiten's eviction. It has to be seen as to how they will react when they get to know this!

Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma is CONFUSED Person! Priyank Is SANDWICHED Between Hina & Vikas!