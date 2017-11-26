 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: HOT! Arshi Khan Doesn’t Make Fake Promises; Steps Out In A Towel!

Arshi Khan is one of the controversial contestants in the Bigg Boss 11 house. She has been in hitting headlines not only inside the house, but for matters outside the house as well!

Arshi was body-shamed by Priyank Sharma. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Dolly Bindra had slammed Priyank for shaming a woman on national television. Recently, Arshi had proclaimed that she can walk around the house in a towel if she feels like! And she proves it!!

Akash Provokes Arshi In the unseen video on Voot, Akash is seen provoking Arshi Khan. He is seen convincing Arshi to drape a towel and move around the house to tell people (especially to irritate Shilpa) that she doesn't make false promises. Akash Wants To Irritate Shilpa! It has to be recalled that Akash is mighty irked with Shilpa as he feels because of her, Puneesh didn't help him in becoming a captain. Apparently, he wants to irritate Shilpa. Arshi Although Arshi says that she is not scared of anyone, she is a bit scared of her friend, Shilpa. Arshi knows that Shilpa would scold her if she gets dressed improperly. Arshi & Akash Initially, Arshi asks Akash to get the towel, but later she is seen hesitant telling, "Ghar mein klesh hoga." Akash provokes Arshi that she can't do it, but Arshi tells him that she will do it, and not scared of anybody. Arshi Becomes Conscious! Akash forces her to come out in just a towel. Arshi tells him, "Arae national television hain samjha kar." But Akash doesn't listen to her, he pulls her out! Arshi is also seen telling Akash that it won't be good as Hiten and Vikas are there! Shilpa Shares At Arshi! Akash holds her hand and takes her out to the kitchen area, where Shilpa is seen cooking. Shilpa stares her. But, before Shilpa could tell anything, Arshi reveals to her that she is wearing a dress inside! Arshi Steps Out In A Towel! Although promo of this video was shown on the television, the footage was not aired on TV. It can be watched in Unseen Undekha videos section on Voot.

Bigg Boss 11: Relax Guys! Salman Khan Is NOT Targeting Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma!