 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Housemates Isolate Shilpa Shinde; Check Out The Winner Of Luxury Budget Task...

Bigg Boss 11 witnessed first nomination recently. The viewers will get to watch the contestants playing the luxury budget task.
Interestingly, the task includes a donkey and fishes! Along with the task, the viewers will get to witness fights. Read on to know more...
Luxury Budget Task
In the luxury budget task, the gharwales are competing with padosis. The Bigg Boss house will be turned into Bigg Boss farm and the housemates will be allotted the jobs.
BB Farm - First Round
In first round, Zubair and Shivani are required to transfer catfish from one tank to the other. They have to do this in the time fixed by the padosis.
Luxury Budget Task - 2nd Round
Apparently, gharwale manage to finish the task in the given time, thereby winning the first round. While in the second round, Akash, Benafsha and Bandgi will be asked to take care (feed and bath) of the donkey.
Winner Of Second Task
Again the time is set by padosis. Apparently, the second round of BB farm task gharwale failed to complete the task and padosis win the second task.
Shilpa & Vikas Fight
Meanwhile, Shilpa again fights with Vikas. She sings infamous song Bhag DK Bose' to him. Shilpa makes personal and inappropriate comment on Vikas, who loses his temper and asks her to stop unnecessary drama for TRPs.
Housemates Isolate Shilpa
The housemates too, are angry at Shilpa's behaviour and isolate her for almost two hours. The only person who talks with her is Akash.
Bandgi & Zubair
On the other hand, Bandgi and Zubair get into war of words. He also gets into an argument with Arshi and calls her ‘Gareebo ki Rakhi Sawant'.