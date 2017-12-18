 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Is Shilpa Shinde Responsible For Hiten Tejwani’s Eviction?

The viewers witnessed unusual and shocking eviction in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Among the nominated contestants, Shilpa Shinde and Luv Tyagi were declared safe, while Priyank Sharma and Hiten Tejwani, who got the least number of votes, were in danger zone.

The housemates were asked to save one among Priyank Sharma and Hiten Tejwani and majority of contestants saved Priyank. Surprisingly, Shilpa had voted against Hiten, as she felt he was the strong contestant in the house. This has shocked Hiten as well as fans. While a few viewers agreed with Shilpa, a few others blamed her for Hiten's eviction; as they felt her vote would have saved him! Read the tweets...

Tweets Supporting Shilpa: 🌙‏ @adoreskiki "Shilpa Shinde was absolutely right abt Hiten's game plan. Priyank is way more deserving. Everyone's playing a game, why not she? REAL MASTERMIND ;) #BB11." 💥‏ @RealKruti101 "By eliminating #Hiten, #Shilpa has weakend #Vikas's game, She has trolled #Arshi 😂 She has made sure Vikku can't manipulate the game just because he has the majority. (Had*)😂😂😂😂 #BB11 #BiggBoss11 #WeekendKaVaar." @SbSamanbutt "Game : kaab start ho gei?

Shilpa : abhi toh party shuru hoyi hai !

I actually wanted shilpa to play with brain now!

@BiggBoss lady i am with you baki jayi sab bhaar mei!

I knew and we all know hiten was doing nothing in house just in the back of vikas!He was so slow now days!" @TheQueen_Ssshhh "When Arshi was drowning Shilpa doll in the pool, only Hiten was laughing and found that funny. Hiten was a participant in Arshi's filthy jokes and antics.Shilpa has every right to take out Arshi's support system." 👑‏ @shikasofficial "Before : Vikas Nominated Shilpa over Luv Now : Shilpa Chose priyank Over Hiten...It's Tic for Tac." @its_deep18 "Now all vikas gupta bitching shilpa shinde Agar vikas game khele to mastermind and shilpa khele to ghatiyapan..and jitne bhi excuse dedo hiten evict sirf vikas gupta ki vajah se hu huaa hai..not a supporter of shilpa sinde but Today I totally support her." @fan_bb11 "It's Majority decision . #ShilpaShinde is also part of the game & Whatever she did was amazing. Jin logo ko Hiten pe itna pyar a raha hain...Vote kyun nahi kia!! Now doing drama... #BB11 @BiggBoss." Fans Blamed Shilpa For Vikas’ Eviction: Tweets - @DisDatNothin "Look at her behaving so rude and shameless even when others are sad that Hiten is gone. You are such a dirty heart Shrillpa. #BB11." t.‏ @sprinklingshiz "I can't believe how easily Shilpa said it's a game and didn't even sympathised with Hiten's eviction. Hiten was good with everyone inside the house and even saved her. Disgusting. #BB11 #BiggBoss11. #BB11 #BiggBoss11." @ShutUpForGood "Gauri Bhabhi bashes Hina for saying Hiten is a follower -

Shilpa fans - Yes Gauri Bhabhi! Come on. Show Hina her place, who is she to say that?🙄

Shilpa today - Hiten ke khud ke decisions nahi hain. He is a follower.

Shilpa fans - Shipa Maa is right 😢 😂😂😂 #BigBoss11 #BB11." @_tasnimporijol_ "Wait, Sheelpa voted out Hiten ? 😲 "Sand jaise aurat" ? Her fans did #EvictPriyank trend? ✋ Che Che !! Fakest contestant of this season !! LMAO #BiggBoss11 #BB11." @Sahodari__ "I was a strong supporter of Shilpa Shinde! She lost it.. It was so unexpected from her.. Shilpa will lose many fans today! Hiten is a true gentleman who stood for Shilpa many times! #BB11 #Biggboss11."

We agree that one vote might have changed the result and no one expected Shilpa to vote against Hiten; but if we go by the game, Shilpa is right by voting against Hiten as she just eliminated her competitor.

Hit the comment box to share your views...

