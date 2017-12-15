 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Is Vikas Gupta Responsible For His Parents' Divorce?

Bigg Boss 11 contestants are in news for one or the other reason. Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan are a few strong contestants in the house and whatever they do or say inside the house becomes a topic of discussion.

Vikas Gupta has earned title of being mastermind and manipulator in the house. To this, Sharda Gupta says that her son is just playing the game. Read on to know what Vikas' mother has to say about her son...

Vikas Is Playing The Game Smartly Sharda was quoted by Mid-day as saying, "Vikas is playing smartly. He is thinking before reacting and isn't impulsive. That is good." Vikas' Mother Says... "If planning your actions and playing a game for yourself on a show like this (is being manipulative), then yes, he is so. He doesn't take decisions driven by emotions alone." Vikas Blamed Himself For Separating His Parents It has to be recalled that when the housemates were asked to reveal one secret about their lives, Vikas had blamed himself for separating his parents. Vikas' Mother Says He Blames Himself For No Reason! But his mother feels Vikas blames himself for no reason! She refuted suggestions that her son had anything to do with her divorce. She added, "He is a son that every mother wishes to have. I am lucky." Vikas' Mother Is Proud Of Him! It has to be recalled that when Vikas' mother entered the house during luxury budget task, BB Statue, she had said that she is proud of her son!

