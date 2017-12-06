 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: It’s Family Time! Vikas's Mother, Priyank’s GF & Shilpa’s Brother To Enter The House!

Bigg Boss 11 has been hitting the headlines since the beginning. The viewers are also glued to the show to know as to what their favourite contestants are up to! This time, the show has managed to enter the TRP chart.

Like every year, Bigg Boss 11 makers are all set to surprise the contestants. Apparently, this will be a Christmas gift for the housemates. It is being said that the families of the contestants will be entering the house today (December 6) and this episode will be aired in the coming days.

Family Time On Bigg Boss House! A source was quoted by IE as saying, "As of now, Puneesh Sharma's father, Vikas Gupta's mother and Priyank Sharma's estranged girlfriend Divya Agarwal have been confirmed. The makers are still figuring out the other contestants' family members." Priyank’s GF, Divya Agarwal Apparently, Divya was hesitant to enter the show, but couldn't refuse the Bigg Boss makers. It has to be recalled that Divya was upset because of Benafsha and Priyank's closeness. She had even announced that she is breaking-up with him. It will be interesting to watch Divya confronting Priyank in the Bigg Boss house. Hiten & Shilpa According to the latest buzz, Hiten Tejwani's wife, Gauri Pradhan, will be visiting the house along with Shilpa Shinde's brother. Hina Khan Instead of Hina Khan's alleged boyfriend, Rocky, the makers are planning to get one of her parents or her friends for the episode. Puneesh Sharma Puneesh Sharma's father will be visiting him on the show. It will be interesting to watch as to how he will react on seeing his father as they do not share a cordial relationship.

Every season, the family episode has added much drama and entertainment. This season, it has to be seen what is in store in the upcoming family episode!

