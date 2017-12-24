 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Kamya Punjabi, Kishwer Merchant & Other TV Celebs Happy For Vikas Gupta!

The producer, Vikas Gupta, who is locked inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, is playing smartly and is considered one of the strong contestants. He is also tagged mastermind and manipulator in the house. He has huge fan base and also many television celebrities are rooting for him.

His best friend, Hiten Tejwani was evicted from the house and recently Arshi Khan too, got eliminated. But post eviction, Arshi was given special power to choose two contestants, who would be saved from next week's nomination. Arshi chose Vikas and Priyank. But, the viewers were given power to send one contestant to semi-finale week and they chose Vikas!

TV Celebs Happy For Vikas Gupta! A few of them were upset as they felt Vikas is fixed winner of the show because of his television connection! But many fans were happy that Vikas got this golden opportunity. Even celebrities took to social media to congratulate the producer. Check out tweets... Kamya Punjabi ‏"Wooohoooooooo yeyyyyyyyyyyy 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 love u all so much... semifinale hum sabko mubarak ho 😘😘😘 @lostboy54 #VikasGuptaFTW #VikasGupta @scorp_sid @lost_boy23 @teamvikasguptaa @Vikas_fangurl." Manveer Gujjar Congratulation to all @lostboy54 supporters... u've shown immense love & support toward the most Genuine Guy in the house... keep that up... He earned & deserves this! Best of luck #VikasGuptaFTW #BB11 @ColorsTV #Semifinal #livevotingforvikasgupta Kishwer Merchant Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, ‏Kishwer Merchant took to social media, "Guess who's having the last laugh 🙌 congratulations @lostboy54 .. semi finale Mubarak ho 👏🏻👌✌️ #BB11." Prince Narula Bigg Boss Season 9 winner, Prince Narula, who is also close to the producer and Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Vikas Gupta, tweeted, "Paji sadda pra @lostboy54 is in semi finale @kkundrra @suyyashrai." Suyyash Rai "Ouchhhhh what did i just hear ??? Gupta Ji won in LIVE votings... 🤐🤐 AND went straight in semis daymmmmmm...!!! Aree areee yeh kya ho gaya...ab gaaliyaan denge sab 😓😓 Chalo koiiiii naaaa #VikasGuptaFTW #VikasGupta #BB11 @lostboy54 mere cheeeeeeteh 😘😘❤️ @scorp_sid 😘."

