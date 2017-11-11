 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Kapil Sharma Is Having An Amazing Time On The Show; Tries To Make Jallad Laugh!

Kapil Sharma's Bollywood film, Firangi is all set to hit the theatres soon. The actor-comedian is on promotion spree! We had recently reported that the actor will be seen promoting his film on Colors' reality show, Bigg Boss 11.

Finally, the actor is back on Colors and sharing the screen with none other than Bhai, Salman Khan. Thus putting an end to all speculations regarding the problem between him and Salman Khan, as well as Colors channel!

Kapil Sharma On Bigg Boss 11 Kapil Sharma shared a picture on the social media and wrote, "Having an amazing time promoting firangi on Big Boss set. Don't forget to go to your nearest theatre on 24th November. Styled by @rosepuri_styleblog." Kapil Sharma With Salman Khan He also shared a picture snapped with Salman Khan and wrote, "Firangi promotion with the @11_Bigboss @BeingSalmanKhan #FirangiOnNov24." Rajiv Dhingra With Salman Khan A fanclub on Twitter shared a picture of Firangi filmmaker, Rajiv Dhingra posing with Bigg Boss 11 host, Salman Khan. The episode will apparently be aired on Saturday. Kapil Sharma Tries To Make Jallad Laugh Kapil Sharma enters the Bigg Boss house and leaves the housemates in splits as he tries to make Jallad laugh. Kapil Introduces A Task Also, Kapil introduces a task where he asks the contestants that if they had an option to correct someone's behaviour by kicking them, whom they would choose. Arshi chooses Hina, while Akash chooses Priyank. Both Arshi and Akash kick the mannequin that had Hina and Priyank's masks. Vidya Balan To Promote Her Film On Bigg Boss 11 Vidya Balan will also be seen promoting her upcoming film, Tumhaari Sullu on the show. Apparently, she will be shooting on Bigg Boss 11 sets tomorrow, and the episode will be aired on Sunday.

