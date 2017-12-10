 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Karan Patel Slams Hina Khan & Fans Are Loving It; #Karan Trends On Twitter

Recently, the family members and friends visited Bigg Boss 11 contestants in the house. It was emotional reunion for each one of them as the contestants saw their loved ones after a long time.

In yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, special guests - YHM actor, Karan Patel, and ex-Bigg Boss contestants, Karishma Tanna and Rohan Mehra - entered the house and gave feedback to a few contestants. While all three of them (special guests) revealed what they and Bigg Boss fans/viewers were thinking about them, it was Karan's feedback that people loved.

Karan Slams Hina & Arshi Karan slammed Hina Khan and pointed out her flaws. He even asked Arshi to change her behaviour. Both Hina and Arshi didn't like Karan's feedback. Arshi was even seen calling Karan, tarki! Hina Khan Slams Karan! Hina Khan even gave back to Karan by asking him to participate on the reality show, next year, and she will give him the feedback! A few fans loved Karan and Hina slamming each other. Bigg Boss Fans A few fans thought Karan shouldn't have entered the house or given feedback as he has not participated on the show! Well, let's tell you, he gave his feedback as a viewer. Even Karanvir Bohra had shared his views and tips with the contestants. Fans Loved Karan Slamming Hina! Also, many fans loved the way Karan slammed Hina Khan. #Karan was also seen trending on Twitter. One of the Bigg Boss fans (Ankita) wrote‏, "#KaranPatel kya dhoya tumne hina ko .. maja aa gaya .She needs to hear it. Lovely ... We Stand By Shilpa." #Karan Trends On Twitter: Fans’ Tweets ☬ Gaurav Shael ☬‏: @TheKaranPatel Bhai you are trending #You really nailed it today @RealVinduSingh @sambhavnaseth @KishwerM #BB11 #ShilpaShinde #BiggBoss11 #Karan @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss. Nidhi Choudhary‏ "Karan sir i loved the way u treated hina... mtlb makhmal me lapet k maara hai... too good..... u were the best... sab kuch sach sach kaha sabse... no maska at all... #loveu #karanpatel #rawankumar.....😘😍😘." Faiyaz Khan‏ "Lovely #KaranPatel sir you truthfully put whole india words about Bigg boss contestent. From now I become your fan." Zara Khan‏ "#KaranPatel well done man!😂 #Hinakhan was soooo frustrated! Hadh hai. Their are two people telling you about your mistakes and the other guy, your friend (#RohanMehra ) is not defending you that means YOU ARE WRONG! Still not accepting her mistakes. Nonsense woman. #Bigboss11." Pratibha Sharma‏ "U nailed it #karan but heena is in her artificial world , she had cheap and arogent attitude." Zanya 💥 💙‏ "#Hina is living in pure DENIAL ... She's blaming #priyank ... Even after #Rohan told her the mistakes,how she shouldn't react on such things,how #Karan told her it's "HER OWN FAULT" how she denies her mistakes,never accepts them,LIES everytime & is such a HYPOCRITE.. #BB11 #BiggBoss11." Hasina khan‏ "@TheKaranPatel love u #karan the way u slam #eyehinakhan was unbelievable u r such a kind hearted person I have ever seen... @eyehinakhan ka chehra dekhne layak tha😂😂😂😂"

