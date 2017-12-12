 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: KKK 8’s Geeta Phogat Asks Why No One Criticised When Hina’s Emotions Were Ridiculed?

Love her or hate her, you cannot ignore her for sure! Yes, we are talking about Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Hina Khan, who has been hitting the headlines for one or the other reason. Hina has been criticised by the fans and a few television actors for her behaviour in the house. Recently, a few television celebrities lashed out at her for commenting on Sakshi Tanwar's eyes.

Geeta Phogat, who bonded with Hina well on KKK 8, has yet again extended her support to Hina. Geeta has been following the show very closely as her friend is participating! She is disappointed as to how people are criticising Hina and calling her emotions fake! She also adds the she loved the way Hina reacted to Karan Patel's feedback! Read on...

Geeta Phogat Supports Hina Khan Geeta was quoted by TOI as saying, "Jab koi aadmi ek mukaam haasil kar leta hai, kaafi logo se hajam nai hota and woh saare log jood jaate hai unko neecha girane me (When someone has a achieved or reached a position or has made a name for himself/ herself, not many can digest it and they all collectively get together to bring the person down)." Hina’s Tears Fake Or Real? It has to be recalled that when Hina had to sacrifice her Pooh, and Rocky proposed her, Hina couldn't control her emotions. During the both situations, Hina was trolled on the social media and even inside the house, Shilpa Shinde had made fun of her. Hina Has No Control Over Emotions! Regarding the same, Geeta said, "I really find it amusing, Hina is cornered for every action, for every face expression she makes. But when Hina had no control over emotions after meeting Rocky, she was called 'nautanki', her emotions were referred to as 'overacting'." Why People Didn’t Criticise When Hina's Emotions Were Ridiculed? "Why no fingers were raised when Hina's emotions were ridiculed? I feel when you have not known her, you don't know how she's for real, how do you get to decide that the tears were fake?" Geeta Adds… "Some people are sensitive and don't show tears while some are strong but can cry at the drop of a hat. After all go through human emotions. We're not worried because aap jitna Hina ko neeche gira rahe hai, utna hi woh achha kar rahi hai." Geeta Loved Hina’s Reaction Towards Karan Patel! Geeta further added, "I absolutely loved her reaction towards Karan Patel, it is easier for people who haven't known her personally to judge her." Geeta Further Added... "I know she won't even mind once she comes out and watches it. We know her and we even know her reaction behind every action and also the reason associated with it. She is there to stay." Rocky Tweets... Hina's boyfriend, Rocky retweeted Geeta's article and wrote, "Bcoz what ‘sells the issues' may not even b an issue,Bigger Target-Bigger Gain! Thanks @geeta_phogat Ji 🙏 but fringe ideology n cringe entertainment is the New Black. But false scandal's life is limited n Truth always prevails no matter how hard the way!"

