 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: KKK 8’s Geeta Phogat Supports Hina Khan; #WeSupportHinaKhan Trending On Twitter!

Hina Khan, who was previously seen on stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, shocked the fans by participating in the Bigg Boss 11. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to stay in limelight inside the house and trying her best to win hearts.

The actress has a huge fan base, thanks to her show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress also has haters as well. Many actresses had lashed out at the actresses when she degraded South industry. But, many actors have supported Hina as well. Read on...

Hina Blames Herself For Losing Luxury Budget Task Recently, during the luxury budget task, Hina Khan managed to convince the contestants to leave the rocket when Puneesh Sharma went to sleep, which was against the task rules. Because of this, the housemates lost the task and the prize money was reduced to zero. Hina Feels All Are Targeting Her Mehajabi and Hina also got into an argument. In the latest episode, she was also seen emotional as everyone started targeting her. Hina Khan was seen blaming herself for the same. A few contestants even tried to console her. Hina’s Father & Rocky Support Her Recently, Hina's father had said that he was disturbed to watch his daughter cry on national television. Even Hina's alleged boyfriend, Rocky supported her on social media and lashed out at Hina haters. Geeta Phogat Supports Hina Geeta Phogat, who bonded with Hina well on KKK 8, has extended her support to Hina. She was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "Hina is a good friend and I am watching Big Boss daily. She is doing very well for herself in the house!" Hina Tend To Get Emotional! She further added, "She is a strong and confident girl. She is handling herself very well in the house. She does tend to get emotional very fast at times, like she used to during our Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot when things went out of place, but she is really one strong woman!" #WeSupportHinaKhan Hina's fans have also extended their support to her, and #WeSupportHinaKhan & #WeStandForHinaKhan were seen trending on Twitter. Hina's fan, Anu Mehra wrote, "WE SUPPORT HINA KHAN because she is the most gracious person in the house.. Her humbleness and simplicity has made her what she's today." Tammana Tanu "Hina has worked hard to achieve success haters u r no one to abuse her supp ur fav with grace WE SUPPORT HINA KHAN #BB11@EndemolShineIND." Vandana‏ "#HinaKhan is playing genuinely in BB house where some of the rest with fake approach, No support for them , #BB11 @ColorsTV show the reality,WE SUPPORT HINA KHAN." Salia Fernandes‏ "She always plays fair game most genuine person ...She rocks 😁 salute to her for being real in the house ...WE SUPPORT HINA KHAN." Hina Supporters ✨‏ @HinaAddicts "Sapna was the one who said that it was Vikas's idea.. But how Vikas manipulated it mann..Hina just keep exposing this guy, he is always behind all these fights #BB11 WE STAND FOR HINA KHAN."

