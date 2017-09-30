 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Last Minute Changes! Hiten Tejwani-Gauri Pradhan To Enter The House, Abrar Zahoor Out!

Bigg Boss 11 is all set to hit the television screens tomorrow (October 1). We had recently reported about the 11 contestants who are most likely to enter the house.

Looks like the makers have made a last minute change as according to the latest report, the adorable of the television industry, Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan will be enter the show.

A source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Getting a couple always adds more drama and fun and staying true to the custom, the makers have zeroed in on Hiten-Gauri this time. Hiten is already on board and since Gauri is shooting for Colors show, Tu Aashiqui, the makers are currently graphing out her participation."

There are also reports that Neerja actor, Abrar Zahoor, who was one among the finalised contestant is out of the show.

It has to be recalled that the Bigg Boss makers wanted to keep the contestants list, a secret. It was also said that if any names were leaked, they would replace them, even if the contestant had signed the contract.

So are these last minute changes because of the leak. It has to be seen whom else the makers are planning to replace.

For now, along with Hiten and Gauri, the final list of contestant, who are most likely to enter the show are - Zubair Khan, Sapna Chaudhary, Rao Karan Yadav, Jyoti Kumari, Shivani Durgah, Niti Taylor, Hina Khan Vikas Gupta, Benafsha Sonnawaalla and Priyank Sharma.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of Bigg Boss.