 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Latest! Did Makers Issue Legal Notice To Mayur Verma?

The upcoming season of biggest reality show of Colors is in news with regard to the probable contestants of the show. We had reported about the celebrities who have been approached for Bigg Boss 11.

We had also reported recently that the makers are again opening the doors for the commoners. The registration is open online. Read the latest updates of the show...

Mayur Verma Swaragini actor Mayur Verma's name has been doing the rounds as one of the contestants for the third season in a row. Last year too, the actor had confirmed that he would be participating on the reality show, but that didn't happen. Mayur’s Ex-GF Marina Was Part Of Bigg Boss 9 It has to be recalled that his ex-girlfriend, Marina Kuwar was a part of Bigg Boss 9. She is remembered for giving a lap dance to another contestant of the show, Rishabh Sinha as part of a task. Mayur Says…. Mayur was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I was approached last year, but they told me they will get back to me but due to some reasons it never happened." Did Mayur Use Bigg Boss’ Name For His Publicity? There are reports of the channel issuing a legal notice to the actor for using the show's name for his publicity. Mayur Says He Didn’t Receive Any Notice From Bigg Boss 11 Makers! He said, "I want to clarify that I have not received any notice or any communication from the makers of Bigg Boss 11. All this is just a baseless rumour that is being spread about me." Mayur Feels That He Is Stuck In Controversy Mayur feels that he is stuck in the controversy because he shared a video on Facebook about casting couch in the industry and raised his voice for his rights. Mayur NOT Part Of Bigg Boss 11 So now it is clear that Mayur is not part of the show! Apart from Mayur, there are many other celebrities' names that are doing the rounds. Celebrities Approached There are reports that YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja, Mohit Malhotra, Zoya Afroz, Riya Sen, Abhishek Malik and Achint Kaur, might be a part of the show.

The makers are extra cautious this time with as they do not want the commoners like Om Swami and Priyanka Jagga.

A source was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "This year, there is a special clause in the contract. No common man entering the show will be allowed to malign the channel and makers after his or her elimination. In case, they do they will be asked to cough up Rs 10 lakh from their earnings or winning amount."

Good news for Bigg Boss fans is that the show will be early this time. Apparently, the reality show will go on air in September.

A source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "It is a highly loved show which has always stayed on top in TRP chart and makers will start the show even before Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India's Got Talent."

