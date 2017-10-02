 »   »   » BB 11 Live Updates: Hiten Enters The House, Finds Akash In Jail; Salman Introduces To 18 Contestants

Bigg Boss 11 kick-started today. Salman Khan arrives on the stage on his Being Human E-cycle and gave a 'damakedaar' performance from his film songs (which had funny lyrics and of course his funny steps).

# The first contestant - Hiten Tejwani, along with his wife, Gauri Pradhan perform on stage. Surprisingly, his wife did not enter the house. Hiten's kids were also on the sets. Hiten's kids were also seen on the sets.

# But before entering the show, jallad ties Hiten, and the padosis and Salman question him. The padosis then decide that he can enter the show.

# Hiten is surprised to see Akash Dadlani already in jail. Aakash, who is in kalkotri, wants to see the BB house, meanwhile Hiten explores the house.

# Salman introduces to the 4 padosis - Luv Tyagi, Sabyasachi Setpathy, Mehzabeen Siddiqui and Lucinda Nicholas - who decide if the other contestants whom Salman call on stage, should go inside the house or not.

# Salman introduces to the stage performer, Sapna Choudhary, who is from Haryana. Salman praises Sapna, who later enters the show after being approaved by the padosis.

# In the house, Akash and Hiten are seen conversing. Sapna introduces herself to both of them. On the set, Salman jokes saying that Akash already called Sapna as sister!

# Shivani Durga, who enters the stage, says that she is not Om Swami. After a small conversation, Shivani too, enters the show.

# Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla give sizzling performance. They have a funny conversation with Salman Khan.

# Meanwhile, Akash Dadlani, who is already in the house (jail), is called on stage. The rapper also performs on the stage. Padosis seem a bit irked with Akash's high energy.

#Later, all the three - Akash, Priyank and Benafsha enter the house.

# Varun Dhawan introduces Jyoti Kumari, who is from Bihar. Jyoti gets a gift for Salman and refuses to give the gift to Varun. After performing a small act with Salman, she enters the house.

#Jacqueline and Tapsee join Salman and Varun, who sing and dance for the girls. Salman and Varun dance for 'Tan tana tan' along with the actresses. The actors also enacted a scene from the film Judwaa 2.

# Salman then introduces us to a new place in the house - Akhara. The two girls - Bandagi Kalra and Arshi Khan are made to fight on Akhara. They too enter the BB 11 house after being approaved by the padosis. Bandagi & Arshi are welcomed home by the other contestants.

# Salman welcomes Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 finalist, Hina Khan, who performs for 'Lag Ja Gale' and 'Ankon pe panoon pe'. Later, Salman too, joins her.

# Hina's parents, brother and her 'special' friend, Rocky, are also seen on the sets. Salman realises that she had already been on the sets (Season 10) to cheer Rohan.

# Padosis asks Hina that since she is treated like a queen, how will she will manage to stay in the house, and asks who will do her work. Hina answers them that she has been doing her work by herself even when she was doing KKK 8, so she will do the same in BB 11 house as well. The padosis then decide to send her inside the house.

# Puneesh Sharma enters the house. He is from Delhi, and is a bar and night club investor.

# Dawood Ibrahim's relative, Zubeer Khan enters the house. He introduces himself to the other contestants in the house.

#Meanwhile, the jallad enters the house and pours water on Puneesh.

#Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress, Shilpa Shinde is welcomed by Salman Khan. The actress challenges Salman for 'Achar pe vichaar' i.e., Salman has to taste the pickle and tell the name. Later, Salman and Shilpa click a selfie.

#Salman calls Vikas Gupta on stage. Vikas and Shilpa pull each others legs on the stage. They have a small argument.

#Salman says that he will also turn a 'padosi' for Bigg Boss 11. Bigg Boss assign the first task to the neighbours - They are asked to pretend to be a close knit family for the housemates.