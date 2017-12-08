 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: LOVE IS IN THE AIR! Hina Khan Has An Emotional Breakdown As Rocky PROPOSES Her!

Bigg Boss 11 : Hina Khan's BF Rocky Jaiswal PROPOSES her on NATIONAL TV | FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 11 makers surprised the contestants with the latest luxury budget task - the statue task. During the task, the contestants' families and friends visited the house.

As we revealed earlier, during this task, the Bigg Boss asks the contestants to freeze, from time to time. As they freeze, one of the contestants' family members would visit the house. In the previous episode, Shilpa Shinde's mother, Arshi Khan and Puneesh Sharma's father and Priyank's girlfriend visited the house.

Hina’s Boyfriend Rocky Enters The House In Style In the promo, Hina Khan's boyfriend, Rocky is seen entering the house in style. He hugs Hina and tells her, "Aap bahot accha khel rahe ho. Humko yakeen nahin hota kabhi kabhi, ki aap itne zyada strong ho." Hina Hugs Rocky & Cries As Rocky hugs Hina, she is seen crying. He also asks her not to cry. He tells her that he can see that people are taking advantage of her emotions. Rocky Proposes Hina In another video, Rocky is seen (pretending) putting a ring on her finger and proposing her, "Humne saath mein bahot sara waqt bitaye. Meine aap ke bina jo waqt bitaye, usse bura koi waqt nahi ho sakta." Hina & Rocky He asks her to spend time with him as soon as she comes out of the Bigg Boss house. He adds, "Maine toh apna dil aap par haara hai. Apka dil mujh par harke mere jeet amar karo, I love you." Hina Says, ‘I Love You’ To Rocky! As Bigg Boss orders Rocky to leave, Hina breaks down and asks him to take her with him. Hina professes her love, and shouts, "I love you." Aww… Moment? While a few fans felt it was an ‘Aww moment', many fans were confused as to whether their love (proposal) was genuine or fake as Hina was seen crying a little too much! Fans’ Tweets: 💥‏ @AADIJON "Kis creative wLe ne banaya hai... Mtllb kuch b saaf saaf drama lag raha h... Gir ja rae slow motion m hath chhorna.... Kya yr mtlb kya h isaka... Hassi aa rae h..." Masni & Yash Mansi Keshwani‏: Though hina feeling for Rocky is genuine but bahut over acting kardi hai 😅

Yash Gupta‏: Are lejao itna kah rahi hay le jao. Wayse bhi koi matalb nahi hay😆 #BB11. Sangram Mane‏ "It was emotional... But I feel like I am watching some theatre play... I respect her emotions..." Anish‏ "Wat a fake emotional drama.. Kkk mai aakr chain di ab yahan ring...abe kitna propose krega show se aakr laat maar deti hai kya tu phr propose krne ajata hai..family mai bas yahi rh gya kya..yh fd hai bf hai fiancee hai ya bas किराये का टट्टू..." Andy1986‏ "Guy came, proposed her with true heart, no drama. suddenly she realised ""footage"". Over acting nd spoiled the moment. hate Desperate attention seekers.."

