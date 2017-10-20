 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Lucinda Nicholas Was Hurt After Her Housemates Nominated Her For Eviction!

Recently, Bigg Boss shocked everyone with a surprise eviction. Lucinda Nicholas was evicted from the house in the surprise elimination. Even fans felt Lucinda was not doing much inside the Bigg Boss 11 house and felt her eviction was justified!
In an interview with TOI, Lucinda said that she was hurt after her housemates nominated her for eviction. She was also upset when people said that her Hindi wasn't strong. Read on to know more . . .
Lucinda Was Hurt By Shilpa & Puneesh
Lucinda was quoted by TOI as saying, "Shilpa and I had a great rapport. She, in fact, had helped me so much in my fake legal case inside the house. I was really hurt when she gave that reason for evicting me."
Lucinda Further Added . . .
"I had cried and that came across as an attack. It wasn't a good feeling at all. But everyone in the house has their own opinion and I can't do much about it."
Why Lucinda Was Hurt?
"I was really hurt after the housemates nominated me for eviction. People saying that my Hindi wasn't strong made me really sad as I was trying my best. Also, Puneesh, Akash and Bandagi they were very nice to me on face but they evicted me out of the house."
Puneesh Was Trying To Be Her Friend
"Puneesh told me if rest of the housemates vote for Luv, I would also do it because I don't want to be singled out and then he was trying to be my friend."
Lucinda Added . . .
"But when I asked him what if you do it first, he said that won't happen. So I was hurt because he said one thing and did something else. Akash who gave me all the attention and suddenly I was not his friend."
Lucinda’s Bigg Boss Journey
"My Bigg Boss experience is very memorable, interesting and very surprising as I came out sooner than I expected."
Lucinda Was Disappointed With Her Exit
Lucinda said that she was initially disappointed and shocked for a day, but now she is feeling better. She further added that she is happy that she has come out just before Diwali.
Lucinda Blames Luv Tyagi & Mehjabi For Her Eviction
"Luv and Mehjabi admitted to Vikas Gupta that they were acting and they also told him not to share this with anyone. But when Salman Khan asked during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes about our real identities three people actually put their hands up."
Lucinda Didn’t Communicate With Luv & Mehjabi
"I did not communicate with Luv and Mehejabi inside the house as according to the story we hated each other. So I could not communicate with as to what was going on. So that was really sad because I was trying hard. Be it cooking Indian food or playing my character, I was doing everything. But unfortunately because of the eviction, my efforts got wasted."