 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Luv & Priyank Nominated; Contestants’ Families & Friends Enter The House As Padosis!

Bigg Boss 11 is inching towards finale and only seven contestants are left in the house after Arshi Khan's eviction. The competition among the contestants is getting tougher with each passing day. Bigg Boss asks the contestants to play individually, as no one wants to lost the game!

Read on to know the highlights of latest episode. Also, check out what's in store in the upcoming episode...

Vikas Misses Arshi Vikas Gupta misses Arshi Khan, while the other housemates, Puneesh Sharma and Shilpa Shinde are seen singing song for him. Meanwhile, Hina Khan reads out the nomination task. Nomination Task Since Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta are safe from nominations, the other five contestants - Puneesh, Akash, Shilpa, Luv and Priyank are asked to get inside the dome one by one. They have to come out of the dome, after pressing the buzzer on completion of 42 minutes. Nomination Task Rules Since there is no source of keeping a tab on time, the contestants inside the dome will have to guess the time through their own calculations. The other contestants, who are outside the dome, can disturb or distract the contestant (who is inside the dome). The Housemates Try To Distract The Contestant Inside The Dome The housemate whose assumption of time calculation is closest or correct will be declared safe from the nominations next week. While one by one, the contestants get inside the dome, the other contestants outside the dome, tries to distract! Any guess who made it on time? Luv & Priyank Nominated! Well, no one did sit inside the dome for exact 42 minutes. But, since Priyank and Luv got out of the nomination dome earlier than 42 minutes, they get nominated for next week's eviction. Puneesh & Akash Are Glad That They Are Safe! Puneesh and Akash jump with joy as they are saved from eviction! Hina and Shilpa discuss as to how lucky these two guys are! Hina congratulates the contestants, while Priyank and Luv regret for coming out of the dome early! Bigg Boss Surprises The Contestants Hina comes out with a file and asks the contestants if they are ready, while Akash feels that the nomination task is not yet over and becomes sad! Hina reads out about Bigg Boss' surprise Christmas party for the housemates. Bigg Boss’ Pizza Treat For Contestants On Christmas! As soon as the announcement was made, the housemates rush to get their pizzas from the store room. They are ecstatic and thank Bigg Boss for the pizza treat. The Housemates’ Family Members & Friends Enter The House As Padosis! The upcoming episode will be even more interesting as the housemates' family members and friends will be entering the house once again, but, this time as ‘padosis'! Housemates Emotional! According to the promo, Puneesh's girlfriend, who was his co-contestant in the house (Bandgi Kalra), Hina's boyfriend (Rocky), Akash's mother, Luv and Priyank's mother, Vikas' mother and Shilpa's brother will be entering the house. The housemates get emotional seeing their loved once inside the house. The Housemates Insult Other Contestants In Front Of Their Friends & Family Members! We assume that this will be the housemates' luxury budget task. In the promo, the housemates are seen making fun of the other contestants in front of their family members and friends! According to the extra dose video, the housemates will also be seen cooking dishes for their family members and friends!

