 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi Wins The Third Round; Akash Dadlani Trends On Twitter!

The viewers saw the contestants got emotional as they watch their family members entering the Bigg Boss 11 house. The contestants' family members and special friends entering the Bigg Boss house for a task.

Bigg Boss surprises the contestants by saying that their family members and friends will be staying with them in the Bigg Boss house. While the contestants perform the task in the main house, their family members and friends stay in the padosi house judging them!

Shilpa & Hina Winners Of First Two Rounds As we revealed earlier, in 'Ghar Aye Gharwale' task, the contestants have to impress the padosis in each round. The first round - cooking competition was won by Shilpa, while the second round (comedy competition) was won by Hina. Luv Tyagi Wins The Third Task Hina announces the third task, in which the housemates have to ignore one contestant for a while. All the seven contestants perform, while Luv succeeds in impressing the padosis. He wins the third task. Akash’s Mom Upset During the third task, Akash Dadlani gave maximum reactions and also expected everyone to react to him as well. In the padosi house, Bandgi and Vikas' mother were seen taking against Akash, which didn't go well with Akash's mother and she started crying! She even said the others not to say a word to Akash, else she would walk out! Vikas Upset As He Feels His Mother Is Sad! While discussing about the score, the housemates were shown their family members' discussion and Vikas Gupta gets upset as he felt his mother was dull! He starts venting out his angry in front of Priyank. Vikas & Priyank Argue While Priyank tries to tell Vikas that his mother is strong and not to underestimate her, Vikas gets irritated and tells him that he doesn't want to see his mother sad. Hina & Vikas Even Hina tries to make Vikas understand, but he is worried. He tells her that his mother doesn't understand anything and his father's family might get a reason to talk against them! At the end of the task, the contestants talk about their mothers fighting inside the padosi house. Is The Family Task Cancelled? According to the Khabri, the family task has been cancelled as the family members could not decided the winner (since there were a lot of arguments and differences)! Housemates Meets Family Members & Friends, Again! In the upcoming episode, the family members and friends meet the contestants. While Hina asks Rocky if she can win the show, Shilpa tells her brother that she still can't believe that she is in the Bigg Boss house. Akash, Vikas, Luv and Priyank are emotional meeting their moms, while Puneesh hugs and kisses Bandgi! Akash Dadlani Trends On Twitter On social media, Akash Dadlani is trending. The fans are angry as Akash was trolled by Salman and others even though he was related to Vishal Dadlani! Fans Tweets: ❤HONEST GIRL ❤ "#BiggBoss11 #BB11... Frankly I like #AkashDadlani a lot from 1st ...But now I love him more...#SalmanKhan every weekend teases him by saying Bhuja hua chirag as he felt Akash Dadlani is lying... Though he is true he always took it sportingly." Bruno Fanx "Go n support AKASH DADLANI..... People tends to forget that they r actually trolling Vishal Dadlani to support that nincompoop fame seeker akash, lol... Follow ur perspective!!." Parth Mittal "@VishalDadlani you are first cousin of akash dadlani as claimed by her mother , if it is true then it is really sad that you tweeted that tweet about akash that he is at distance relation..not good man." Gaurav Adn "@VishalDadlani Apart from copying songs,supporting AAP and now forgetting your relatives and slaming them has been your new job? Get a life! Your aunt has proofs about you being relative! What proof you have for your claim? AKASH DADLANI THE REAL CHIRAG ! #BB11." Sibgha Anam "After getting power a human being exposed! And u r exposed now!! U felt ashamed of accepting ur own cousin brother? U r the real taklani kekra. And akash dadlani is real hero whatever he is doing atleast doing at his own!! Not disrespecting any of his family member!!!"

