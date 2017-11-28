 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Luxury Budget Task: Akash & Hina Torture Puneesh, Hiten, Shilpa & Bandgi!

In the previous episode, we saw Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma getting into an ugly spat. Akash irritates Puneesh so much that the latter was seen throwing slipper at Akash. Also Hina Khan was seen arguing with Shilpa Shinde.

Looks like there is no stopping as during the luxury budget task the inmates will be seen torturing their opposition team! Read on to know as to what's in store in the upcoming episode...

Liliput Aur Daanav The Bigg Boss house will turn into Liliput township in the upcoming luxury budget task, ‘Liliput aur Daanav'. The housemates are divided into two teams. Liliputs To Torture Daanavs Time and again, Liliputs (Luv, Hina, Akash and Arshi) have to held one demon (Shilpa, Puneesh, Bandgi and Hiten) captive and torture them! Hina Puts Chilli Powder On Bandgi! The Liliputs, Hina, Luv and Arshi are seen showing no mercy and rub chilli powder on Bandgi (Gaint). They even threaten to chop her hairs and shave off her eyebrows. The chilli powder gets into Bandgi's eyes and she begs for help, it is then Vikas intervenes. Shilpa Is Fed Raw Chilli; Vikas Comes To Her Rescue! Shilpa is fed raw chili powder by Hina. Apparently, when Vikas stops Hina while she was feeding chilli powder to Shilpa, the powder gets into Hina's eyes. Arshi starts shouting at Vikas as he tries to save Shilpa. Hina Doesn’t Want To Play! According to the promo, Hina gets irritated and threatens that she won't play the game! Shilpa Tortured Later, Arshi is seen covering Shilpa's face in lipstick. This is not all! Hina also kills the bugs and insects around her and puts them inside Shilpa's clothes! Akash Waxes Hiten’s Legs Puneesh and Hiten are also tortured by Akash. Akash waxes Hiten's legs, while he threatens to trim Puneesh's hairs! Akash Tortures Puneesh Akash will be seen taking revenge from Hiten and Puneesh (as Akash couldn't become captain). He enjoys torturing them. Akash is also seen laughing like demon! Akash, The Villain Looks like Akash is not going to stop! But if this is the way he is going to play, then instead of winning hearts, he will gain more hatred from the viewers.

(Images Source: Colors TV)

