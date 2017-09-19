 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Makers Reveal The First Two Contestants; SEE PHOTOS

The makers of Colors' biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 11 are building up the excitement level of the audiences by revealing small secrets of the show. Recently, a few promos of the show were revealed which hinted on the theme (neighbours) as well as the first task of the show.

Now, the makers of Bigg Boss have given us a glimpse of the first two contestant. They have asked the fans to guess the contestant! Read on...

Bigg Boss Tweets Bigg Boss Twitter handle read, "Dekhiye Bigg Boss 11 ka live episode from the set! All you have to do is to guess the name of this gorgeous contestant. #BBGuessList." Guessing Game Begins The picture shows a partially-covered face of a woman. As soon as the makers revealed the picture the fans started their guessing game. Who Is The Lady In The Picture? While a few of them guessed the lady to be the Turkish writer Betul Eldoan, as the picture was similar to the cover of a book titled ‘Sen Benimsin', some of them said it is Muzna Butt. ♥Ҡƕαƞ ƕαƞιfαƕ Aftαß ♥‏ "#BBGuessList looks like her .. says muzna butt 😎😍." Lavkesh & Sourav Padha Lavkesh: She is so called Turkish writer Betul Eldoan or some say England based model Halima Matlub. howzzat ??? #BBGuessList. ‏Sourav shared a picture and wrote, "Betul Eldogan." Bigg Boss 11 First Contestant One of the fan pages (biggboss.season.11) shared the picture and wrote, "GUYS! Confirmed commoner contestant Halima Matlub is from England." Second Contestant A few hours ago, Bigg Boss tweeted another picture and wrote, "Ek aisa padosi jo behlaayega sab ka mann. Guess karo aur jeeto mauka Bigg Boss 11 live dekhne ka. #BBGuessList." The viewers guess it to be 'Harsh Beniwal'.

Who do you think the first two contestant are? Hit the comment box to share your views...

Also, stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...