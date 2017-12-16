 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Makers To Surprise Salman; Mouni Roy To Be Part Of Salman’s Pre-birthday Celebration!

Bigg Boss 11 has become one of the most talked about reality shows, thanks to the controversies created by the contestants. The show has also managed to enter the TRP chart. We had already revealed that the makers are planning to extend the show for two more weeks owing to good ratings.

Every weekend, the audiences wait for Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Apart from eliminations, the viewers are eager to know which celebrity will enter the show/sets as guests! Recently, we saw Fukrey Returns team visiting the sets and also the house.

Salman Khan’s Pre-Birthday Celebration As we all know, Salman Khan's birthday is nearing (December 27). Every year, the makers and contestants surprise Salman. This year too, the makers are planning to surprise Salman Khan by celebrating his birthday in advance! Mouni Roy To Be Part Of Salman’s Pre-Birthday Celebration According to the latest report, Mouni Roy will be part of Salman Khan's pre-birthday celebration. The actress will perform for Salman's hit numbers. Mouni To Add Magic To The Show! A source was quoted by IE as saying, "With the festive season here, Mouni will add magic to the show with her charm and performances. She will put up a grand act on the stage and will also get Salman to shake a leg with her." Salman & Mouni "The two will also indulge in some fun activities on the stage. The creatives haven't confirmed yet if she will enter the house to meet the contestants." Mouni Roy "Even if she doesn't, she will have an interactive session with the housemates. There's also buzz that Mouni will kickstart Salman's birthday (which falls on December 27) celebrations on the show." Mouni’s Performance Apparently, Mouni has already shot for her performance on the show! Have a look at the picture... (Image source: The Khabri Twitter). Mouni Enters Bigg Boss 11 House But according to the latest promo, Mouni is seen playing fun task with the housemates. Salman Grills Priyank Sharma Also, according to the latest promo, Salman will be seen grilling Priyank Sharma, again! Salman tells Priyank that Vikas feels he is using people on the show. Priyank To Salman! Priyank tells Salman, "Aap agar Vikas ki haan mein haan mila rahe hai, tho theek hai." Priyank and Vikas get into an argument again. Bigg Boss 11 Elimination! Also, another interesting part of the Weekend Ka Vaar is eviction! Apparently, in today's (December 16) episode, Luv Tyagi will be declared safe and in Sunday's episode, Hiten Tejwani will be eliminated!

Bigg Boss 11 SHOCKING Elimination: Hiten Tejwani Gets Evicted!