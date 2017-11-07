 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: More Trouble For Shilpa Shinde & Vikas Gupta! Romit Raj & Parth Samthaan To Enter!

The makers of Bigg Boss 11 have managed to stay in news, by roping in controversial contestants. Among them, Shilpa Shinde has managed to hog the limelight since the beginning. She has been in constant fight with Vikas Gupta.

It has to be recalled that the duo have been making personal attacks at each other. Bigg Boss and Salman Khan had even warned them as well. The duo's fight has been much talked about outside the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Parth Samthaan Might Enter Bigg Boss 11! Recently, Vikas Gupta revealed his secret relationship with Parth Samthaan (without taking his name) in front of Salman Khan. Now, there are reports that Parth might enter the show as a wild card entrant. Shilpa & Vikas It has to be recalled that when Shilpa had teased Vikas with Parth, Vikas had said that he would reveal about Romit Raj to Hiten! Shilpa & Romit Raj Apparently, Shilpa and Romit Raj were all set to get married in Goa in 2009. Shilpa's wedding dress and jewellery were also ready, but the marriage got cancelled as Shilpa was busy with her work. Romit Raj Romit Raj was seen in the recently held ITA Awards 2017, where he was asked about Shilpa. He revealed that he had watched the particular episode in which his name was taken and is glad that Shilpa didn't reveal about him much. Romit Says… He was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "I am not watching Bigg Boss 11. But when my name was taken on the show, I had to watch it, because fans on social media started messaging me. So I saw the episode and the fight too." Shilpa Is Smart & Intelligent! "And I think Shilpa is smart and intelligent. She didn't say much when it came to me. We know that people tend to get into arguments on Bigg Boss." Romit Further Added… "People insult each other. And then things get sorted too. The smart person is that who is just a spectator of all the fights and that is the one who will win the show." Romit Praises Shilpa! He said, "I haven't met Shilpa since eight years. But from what I know of her, she is a very nice girl. She is a fantastic actor. She is not the one, who will say ill about anyone." Romit Supports Shilpa! "It's very simple that once you are in that situation, and if someone is irritating you, one is bound to get angry. Vikas and Shilpa already had tensions between them before they came on Bigg Boss." Shilpa & Vikas Fight! "She was upset with Vikas of certain things. So it was pretty obvious that they will fight with each other. I think this is exactly why the channel kept them together on the show. They are smart. They wanted to create a controversy and that has happened." Romit Is Ready To Enter Bigg Boss 11! He added, "But the bigger controversy will be when I will go inside the Bigg Boss house. I haven't been offered to be on the show yet. We all know that people get money to go on Bigg Boss. And if I am getting money, then why not. I will definitely think about it."

